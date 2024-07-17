BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wants Minority Morcha scrapped: 'Unke saath jo hamare saath'

Senior Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls was the result of a lack of support from the minorities in the state. Addressing the extended session of the BJP's state executive committee meeting, he said the Minority Morcha of the party must be scrapped. Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI file photo)

He also called for doing away with the party's motto 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. He said the party should adopt a new motto -- 'Hum unke saath jo hamare saath (we are with those who are with us).

"I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us)... no need for Minority Morcha," he said.

Minorities comprise nearly 30 per cent of the electorate in West Bengal.

In 2014, the BJP's slogan was 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and in 2019, it was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that during the recent Lok Sabha polls, Hindus were not allowed to vote by "Jihadi goons of the TMC in many areas."

He said free and fair elections were not possible in West Bengal.

"The Jihadi goons of the TMC will not allow it. Free and fair elections are only possible by implementing the Disturbed Areas Act in the state. We don't want to capture power in the state through backdoor implementation of the President's Rule," he said.

"We will come to power when we win elections with the people's mandate. But for that, free and fair elections have to be ensured," he added.

His remarks come days after the party lost by-polls in three assembly seats. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress won all three seats.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, TMC won 29 seats. The BJP won just 12 seats.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, reacting to Adhikari's remarks, said the BJP was trying to find excuses to pacify their cadre base in the wake of the Lok Sabha debacle.

With inputs from PTI