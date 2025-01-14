BJP's swipe at India bloc after ally Omar Abdullah lauds PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling promises

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise of conducting the assembly election and letting the people of the union territory choose their representatives, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday asked the rest of the INDIA bloc to learn a lesson from its partner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel at Sonmarg some 90 kilometers from Srinagar, on, 13 January 2025.(HT Photo)

Claiming that Omar Abdullah has shown a mirror to the “lobby” who questions the Election Commission of India and the electoral processes, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at the INDIA bloc and said the opposition parties, especially the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party, should “learn from this.”

“Whenever you win elections, you praise the electoral process but when you lose, you question the Election Commission...Omar Abdullah has shown them a mirror, they should learn a lesson from this,” Shehzad Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

What Omar Abdullah said

On Monday, Omar Abdullah welcomed PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel, renamed 'Sonamarg Tunnel' in Ganderbal district. Addressing the crowd there, Omar Abdullah praised Modi for not only fulfilling the promise of conducting assembly poll but also making sure that the election process was free and fair without any irregularities.

"Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir and the best part was there were no complaints of any irregularities anywhere, no complaints of misuse of power. The credit for this goes to you (PM Modi), your colleagues and the Election Commission of India,” Omar Abdullah said.

He also reminded Modi of his promise that he made on the Yoga Day last year of reinstating Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “Prime Minister, you had also promised the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. People keep asking me about this, and I tell them that my heart says that PM Modi fulfilled his promise of holding elections. I believe this promise will soon be fulfilled, and Jammu and Kashmir will again be a state in this country,” Omar added.

He also thanked Modi for being a part of the tunnel inauguration in J&K during the biting cold. “Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold... You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you keep coming here again and again," Omar Abdullah said.