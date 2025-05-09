Blackouts imposed, advisories issued in Punjab amid growing tensions with Pakistan

The authorities enforced blackouts in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Moga districts early Friday and issued a series of advisories asking people to exercise caution against the backdrop of Pakistan’s heightened hostilities since Thursday despite India’s warning against any escalation. Blackouts were enforced in Punjab amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. (PTI)

In Amritsar, the deputy commissioner issued a message assuring residents that all was well after an appeal at 5am asked people to stay indoors and be alert. Power supply was restored in the city at 5.30am after the blackouts, even as people continued to move from parts of the border districts of Ferozepur and Fazilka in view of the heightened tensions.

Mohali commissioner Komal Mittal advised the residents in areas bordering Chandigarh to remain indoors and away from windows and glass panes. The advisory was issued following an air raid siren in neighbouring Chandigarh. In Ludhiana, the administration asked the residents to follow the blackout strictly. The authorities warned against hoarding essential items in districts such as Ludhiana and Mohali.

The Punjab government has deputed 10 Cabinet ministers to review the preparedness of hospitals, fire stations, and essential services in border districts on Friday.

In neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a 40-year-old woman was killed and five others injured as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy artillery along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto India-Pakistan border in the region, and drone and missile attacks on Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor, RS Pura until early Friday. The Indian armed forces foiled the attacks.

The fresh attacks came even as India on Thursday night repelled multiple strikes across the western border. A blackout was clamped across a swathe of the border overnight as Pakistan stepped up hostilities.

Drone and missile attacks in the Jammu region continued until 10.30pm on Thursday. A lull followed until around 2.15 am when sirens blared again and a blackout was imposed. Around 4.15am, Pakistan launched drone attacks, targeting the Jammu airport. Air defence system neutralised the attacks, officials said. The attacks triggered a blackout between 3:50am and 4:45am.

The drone and missile strikes on military sites came after India thwarted Pakistani attacks on 15 places Wednesday night. It marked the worst India-Pakistan face-off in decades and sparked fears of a full-blown war.

Eight Pakistani missiles were intercepted in Jammu’s Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. India’s S400 air defence system shot down missiles at multiple places along the western border on Thursday. Military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and Jalandhar were also attacked with drones and missiles.

The defence ministry said the threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with standard operating procedures. No casualties or material losses were reported.

Missiles and drones were neutralised in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and Gujarat’s Kutch as air raid sirens blared, and blackouts were imposed from Jammu to Jaisalmer and Amritsar to Chandigarh. The situation prompted authorities to announce the closure of schools in the border areas of J&K, Punjab, and Rajasthan.