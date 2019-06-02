Blame game in Sindri as child rights body steps in

In order to escape from the action of National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR), officials of the district administration and Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) in Sindri have engaged in blame game over the safety of 1,400 students.

NCPCR had on April 18 directed deputy commissioner of Dhanbad, A Dodde, to take action for the safety of Sindri DAV School students and inform to the commission within 20 days of receiving the letter. Since deadline of NCPCR (May 8) has lapsed and no step has been initiated in this regard till date, officials of the district administration and FCI have began passing the buck on each other to escape the action of the commission.

Baliapur block circle officer (CO) Md Aslam, whom deputy commissioner had assigned in March to solve the safety issue of the students, has charged that FCI Sindri unit in-charge D Adhikari did not provide papers of school land which is why action for resolving the land dispute has been delayed.

However, D Adhikari said, he had provided all relevant paper of the land to CO Baliapur last month in wake of NCPCR notice.

NCPCR New Delhi took a serious note of safety of 1400 DAV Sindri students after school management and Jharkhand Abhivawak Sangh had lodged in February that some local people stopped fencing of the school playground claiming it to be a public playground.

FCI Sindri had given land to DAV in 1999 under agreement. In wake of complaint, however, NCPCR sought an explanation from Dhanbad district administration and asked them to take a proper action.

Moreover, CO has sent a letter to FCI officer, D Adhikari, to provide the land papers in two days from which plot FIC Sindri had given 4.5 acre of to DAV Sindri so that proper action could be taken. A copy of letter has also been given to DAV school management.

FCI general manager headquarters New Delhi, Sion Kongari said, the land has been given to the school but the detailed information can be given by FCI Sindri incharge D Adhikari only.

Since the school playground is open, students have been injured due to the invasion of stray animals and street dogs. School management and Jharkhand Abhivawak Sangh had requested district administration to ensure fencing of the ground before schools resume from summer vacation on June 17.

