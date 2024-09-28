Blast at ‘illegal firecracker unit’ in Haryana's Sonipat kills 3, injures 9

Two women and a child were killed, and nine others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday, police said. Sonipat factory blast claims 3 lives.

The incident happened at a factory in Ridhau village where workers and some of their family members were present at the time. The chemical used for making firecrackers likely caught fire, causing the explosion.

ALSO READ- Amit Shah's ‘Dealers, Dalaal, Damaad’ attack on Congress at Haryana poll rally

Authorities said the cause of the fire that triggered the blast is under investigation.

"We found firecracker materials at the scene. Some say a cylinder exploded, and the FSL team has been called to investigate," said Sonipat Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeet Singh.

The injured have been taken to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak. The house owner has been rounded up.

ALSO READ- ‘Does Rahul Gandhi stand with Accused No.1 Siddaramaiah?’: BJP on FIR against Karnataka CM in MUDA ‘scam’

5 killed in firecracker godown blast in UP last week

In a similar incident, five people, including two children and a woman, were killed in a blast at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on September 16.

The explosion damaged nearby houses, and 11 people were injured. The factory, located in Naushera under Shikohabad police station limits, was the site of the explosion.

ALSO READ- Haryana poll manifesto: Congress promises ₹2,000 for women, martyr status for farmers who died during protests

A case was registered against Bhoora alias Nabi Abdullah, who manufactures and sells firecrackers, and his two sons, based on a complaint by the son of one of the deceased.

Police arrested the main accused, Bhure Khan alias Nabi Abdullah, after an encounter in which he was shot in the leg. According to police, Khan opened fire while trying to escape, leading to an exchange in which he was injured. He was arrested and sent to the district hospital for treatment.

(Inputs from PTI)