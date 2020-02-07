Blast in Srinagar, no casualty; 1 held for Sunday’s attack

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 05:45 IST

An explosion occured in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area on Thursday. The security forces cordoned off the area and officials said that no one was hurt in the blast.

This is the second grenade attack in the city since Sunday.

Meanwhile, in connection with Sunday’s grenade attack on CRPF personnel deployed at Lal Chowk here, one man was arrested on Thursday, officials said.

A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.

Naveed Lateef, a resident of Pulwama district, was arrested from the city in the early hours and was being questioned, officials said. They said Naveed was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching centre here. DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday had told reporters that police had got clues in the Lal Chowk grenade attack case and a breakthrough was expected soon.