Home / India News / Blast in Srinagar, no casualty; 1 held for Sunday’s attack

Blast in Srinagar, no casualty; 1 held for Sunday’s attack

This is the second grenade attack in the city since Sunday.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 05:45 IST
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.
A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.
         

An explosion occured in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area on Thursday. The security forces cordoned off the area and officials said that no one was hurt in the blast.

Meanwhile, in connection with Sunday’s grenade attack on CRPF personnel deployed at Lal Chowk here, one man was arrested on Thursday, officials said.

A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.

Naveed Lateef, a resident of Pulwama district, was arrested from the city in the early hours and was being questioned, officials said. They said Naveed was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching centre here. DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday had told reporters that police had got clues in the Lal Chowk grenade attack case and a breakthrough was expected soon.

