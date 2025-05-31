‘Their handlers in Pakistan…’: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at anti-India slogans in Copenhagen

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Pakistani nationals who shouted anti-India slogans outside a venue in Copenhagen, Denmark, where an Indian parliamentary delegation was meeting members of the Indian diaspora. All-party parliamentary delegation leader, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, being briefed by Ambassador of India to Denmark(ANI)

Speaking to the Indian community, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the protest was a sign of desperation. “I was very surprised to see Pakistanis here raising slogans. Our programme is going very well, we are getting wide coverage. Their handlers in Pakistan must have told them to do something,” he added.

"They have come here in desperation. Pakistan is a desperate country that lives in desperation. Ignore them with impunity," Prasad said.

The Patna Sahib MP drew attention to human rights issues in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan, saying, “Do you know the kind of suffering people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are going through? Many are desperate to move to India. In Balochistan, women are subjected to some of the most brutal and inhumane treatment imaginable.”

Prasad further highlighted, “Pakistan is going through major turmoil today. We have fought four traditional wars—not one of them was started by India; we only defended ourselves, and Pakistan was defeated in each one of them. The Pakistan that Jinnah created has now turned into a military-run enterprise,” he said.

The Indian parliamentary delegation in Copenhagen includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasised the unity of India and how all political parties have come together to pursue the same goal against terrorism.

“I belong to the same Shiv Sena that once dug up a cricket pitch to prevent Pakistan from playing a match in India. With that same commitment, I am part of a joint delegation representing all political parties. We stand united as Indians, and no one can divide us,” she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for giving loans to Pakistan.

"As we were coming here, we saw some flags, and you all would know what those flags are. And I thought to myself, the IMF loan is coming in handy, and I hope those giving it the IMF loan realise what it's being used for," she said.