BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period

BMC instructs Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to apply for exemption in home quarantine period

The civic body’s clarification came after Bihar Police on Sunday night alleged that Tiwari was being forcibly quarantined by the BMC after he reached Mumbai on Sunday.

mumbai Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:51 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari speaks to media personnel after arriving in the city for investigation in the ongoing death by suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh.
IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari speaks to media personnel after arriving in the city for investigation in the ongoing death by suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh.(PTI)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities issued a clarification on Monday and said that they have instructed Bihar-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari to apply for an exemption in home quarantine period because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the city.

The civic body’s clarification came after Bihar Police on Sunday night alleged that Tiwari was being forcibly quarantined by the BMC after he reached Mumbai on Sunday.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening by a flight from Mumbai to oversee an investigation conducted by the Bihar Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs’ death on June 14.

