BMC polls: Major drama over 'erasable ink', SEC issues clarification as action sought

Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad posted a video of her party colleague using Acetone to wipe off the ink from his finger. The video shows a Congress leader showing how the inked marks can be removed using acetone.

Several videos surfaced on social media claiming that the ink applied to voters' fingers disappeared using acetone and after washing it couple of times.

The BMC dismissed the claims, saying the reports of ink being wiped off during the voting were incorrect. The fingers of voters are inked as a proof that they have cast their votes.

As voting for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections continues in Mumbai on Thursday, several claims surfaced on social media, including from opposition leaders, alleging that the 'indelible' ink used to mark voters' fingers could be wiped off using acetone.

“BMC wiping off accountability? Since morning we have been receiving several reports of how the marker ink being used to show voting has been done, is easily being wiped off. My colleague and his wife here demonstrate how this ink can be easily wiped off with acetone or nail polish remover,” she posted on X. “

“The management of the #BMCElection2026 this time raises several questions about accountability and transparency. The various last minute bribes to voters going unchecked, the missing names of voters, the SEC website crashing making it difficult for voters to find their names, ink that is being easily wiped. The faith of the people in our democratic process must be protected at all costs but the election commission and the BMC seem to be completely unbothered about it. Shame!” she added in the social media post.

What did the State Election Commission said? The State Election Commission said the attempts to remove the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers and thereby creating confusion are illegal. The poll body warned that if a person is found trying to vote again after removing the ink mark, appropriate legal action will be taken.

"Attempts to remove the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers at polling stations and thereby create confusion in the voting process are illegal. The State Election Commission has clarified that if any person is found trying to vote again after removing the ink mark, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," the statement of the Statement Election Commission said.

"If anyone attempts to illegally remove the ink applied at the polling station, the concerned voter will not be allowed to vote again. Instructions in this regard have already been given to the polling staff. After a voter casts their vote, a record of it is made. Therefore, even if the ink mark is removed, the voter cannot vote again. To increase awareness, these instructions have once again been issued to all concerned," it said.

CM Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray react MNS chief Raj Thackeray hit out at the state government, alleging that the indelible ink used during elections had been replaced with a marker pen whose mark can be easily removed using hand sanitiser.

"The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then go back inside and vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning. This shows that the government can do anything to stay in power," Thackeray said in a briefing.