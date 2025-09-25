BMW accident case: Court to decide on accused driver's bail plea on Saturday

A Delhi court reserved for Saturday its verdict on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into the two-wheeler of a senior finance ministry official, leaving him dead and his wife grievously injured. Accused Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, has been remanded in judicial custody till September 27. (PTI)

Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg reserved the verdict after the conclusion of the arguments.

Kaur, 38, has been remanded in judicial custody till September 27.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), who lived in Hari Nagar, succumbed to injuries after the accident on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on the afternoon of September 14.

Singh, along with his wife, was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS.