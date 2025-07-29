BMW hit-and-run: After 5-yr-old child, her uncle, 18, dies of injuries in Noida

Noida: An 18-year-old man who was critically injured in an accident involving a speeding BMW, reportedly being driven by a drunk man, and a scooter in Noida’s Sector 30 early Sunday succumbed to his injuries after nearly a day of treatment at a Ghaziabad hospital, police and family members said. Raja, a resident of Noida Sector 45, was returning home with his brother-in-law and five-year-old niece when their Honda Activa was hit head-on.(HT File Photo)

Raja, a resident of Sadarpur in Sector 45, was returning home with his brother-in-law Gul Mohammad and five-year-old niece Ayat Khatun after visiting a doctor at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (Child PGI), when their Honda Activa was hit head-on by a BMW around 12.20am on Sunday. The impact of the collision dragged the scooter nearly 200 metres, police and eyewitnesses said.

Ayat died on the spot, while Gul Mohammed and Raja were rushed to separate hospitals with serious injuries. Raja sustained multiple fractures in his legs, hands and head, and remained unconscious until he died late Sunday night.

“Doctors told us he fractured his skull and had internal bleeding in the brain. He never regained consciousness,” said his brother Mohammad Masoon Ali.

Ali added, “We shifted Gul Mohammed to a private hospital in Sector 39 on Monday and have spent ₹3.5 lakh on his treatment so far, without any financial assistance. Now we’ve been told the accused have already secured bail.”

The BMW, being driven by Yash Sharma, 23, a BBA graduate from Sector 37, had fled the spot after the collision, leaving the injured people behind. Police said Sharma and his co-passenger Abhishek Rawat 22, an MBA student from Sector 70, were found to be in an inebriated state when tracked down. They were both arrested on Sunday and granted bail by a Surajpur court on Monday.

“There is no separate section under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for drunk driving; it is addressed under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Additional DCP Noida, Sumit Shukla.