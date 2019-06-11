Bodies found hanging from tree in Etah district

The bodies of a man and a woman in their early twenties were found hanging from a tree at Ladampura Katara village under Nayagaon police station of Etah district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The woman belonged to the same village (Ladampura Katara) while the man hailed from the nearby village of Kayampur Sakeet, the police added.

The post-mortem report stated the cause of death was “asphyxia due to ante mortem hanging”, a police officer with knowledge of the investigation said.

“Two bodies were found hanging from a tree at village Ladampur Katara on Tuesday morning. The man was identified as Satya Prakash, aged 23 years, from the nearby village of Kayampur Sakeet,” said Narendra Pal Singh, the officer incharge of Nayagaon police station.

Satya Prakash’s family members alleged it was a murder case and lodged a first information report under Section 302 (murder) at Nayagaon police station against unidentified people. They said it was not a case of suicide and that Satya Prakash was killed by somebody.

The family members of the woman were on the run and their house was found locked, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police, Etah, Swapnil Mamgain said, “The police are investigating the matter and working on all aspects of the case. The youth’s uncle has lodged an FIR, alleging murder. Three teams have been constituted to probe the case.”

