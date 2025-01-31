Bodies of two Class 12 students with bullet injuries found in Sasaram: Police

SASARAM:Bodies of two Class 12 students were found with bullet injuries on Thursday evening in a rented apartment in Sasaram, police said. The deceased, both 17 years old, were residents of different villages under the Karaghar police station area (Getty Images)

The deceased, both 17 years old, were residents of different villages under the Karaghar police station area. The duo was supposed to appear for their Class 12 examination, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, said a police officer.

Police said that both bodies were found side by side on the same bed in the rented room. The girl had a bullet injury to her neck, and the boy had a gunshot injury to his head.

A country-made pistol and two empty bullets were recovered from the room. A handwritten suicide note was also found in the boy’s notebook, stating that he was responsible for the murder of the girl and himself, said superintendent of police (SP), Rohtas, Raushan Kumar.

The duo studied together until Class 10 at a school near Kargahar before enrolling in a Sasaram school.

“The deceased were living in the same apartment. Three months ago, they quarrelled, and the girl moved in with her maternal uncle, also a Class 12 student, to another house in the same lane, where her younger brother, a Class 10 student, also joined,” Kumar said.

On Thursday late evening, while the uncle was away, the girl went out to get roasted gram. “When she did not return for a long time, the brother went over to her classmate’s house to check. Through a crack in the door, the brother saw his sister and the boy soaked in blood,” Kumar said.

Police called teams from forensic science laboratory (FSL), dog squad, and district intelligence unit (DIU) to the scene.

Kumar said that the police are investigating if the two were in a relationship.

“Police are recording statements from the family members, neighbours, relatives, and classmates of the deceased,” said Kumar.