Bodies of two girls in school uniforms found hanging from tree in Odisha

PTI |
Feb 09, 2025 11:27 AM IST

The girls were missing for two days. The family members had lodged a complaint, stating that they did not return home on Thursday after school.

Bodies of two girls in school uniforms were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Odisha’a Malkangiri district, police said on Saturday.

Both girls were studying in standard VII in a local school.(Pixabay/Representative)
Both girls were studying in standard VII in a local school.(Pixabay/Representative)

The girls, who were missing for two days, were identified as Jyoti Haldar (13), daughter of Tinar Haldar of MV 74 village and Mandira Sodi (13), daughter of Baga Sodi of MV 126 village, an officer said.

Both were studying in standard VII in a local school.

The family members had lodged a complaint, stating that they did not return home on Thursday after school.

They searched for the two minors but could not find them.

Hence, Mandira Sodi’s mother Mamata Sodi filed a complaint at MV 79 Police Station on Friday.

Locals found the two bodies hanging from a tree in the forest, the officer said.

After receiving the information, the police personnel of MV 79 Police Station and Motu Police Station along with Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, he said.

A case has been registered, the officer added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
