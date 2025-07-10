Bodies of woman, her two kids found in well in MP’s Shivpuri district

The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Representative picture of a dead body. A drunk e-rickshaw driver in Delhi killed his wife and had sex with the corpse before falling asleep beside it.(Shutterstock)

The mother-in-law of the woman, identified as Pinki, discovered the bodies in the well near their home in Jourhai village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, the police official said.

Pinki’s husband Ramniwas Baghel was away on a pilgrimage at the time, said Ravi Shankar Kaushal, station house officer of Bairad police station.

The police suspect that Pinki jumped into the water body carrying her four-year-old daughter Ruchika and eight-month-old son Anand due to some family discord.

After being alerted, Bairad area Tehsildar Drigpal Singh Vais and police rushed to the village, and got the bodies retrieved from the well.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the official added.