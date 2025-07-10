Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Bodies of woman, her two kids found in well in MP’s Shivpuri district

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 01:31 PM IST

The mother-in-law of the woman discovered the bodies in the well near their home in Jourhai village.

The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The mother-in-law of the woman, identified as Pinki, discovered the bodies in the well near their home in Jourhai village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, the police official said.

Pinki’s husband Ramniwas Baghel was away on a pilgrimage at the time, said Ravi Shankar Kaushal, station house officer of Bairad police station.

The police suspect that Pinki jumped into the water body carrying her four-year-old daughter Ruchika and eight-month-old son Anand due to some family discord.

After being alerted, Bairad area Tehsildar Drigpal Singh Vais and police rushed to the village, and got the bodies retrieved from the well.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the official added.

