Body exhumed 6 months after burial in UP; family alleges poisoning

The body of a man was exhumed here on Monday after nearly six months of burial and sent for a postmortem examination following allegations of foul play, a police official said. Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that on the request of the deceased's family, the body of the deceased was exhumed from the grave (Representational Image)

On May 31, Salman (40), a resident of Sadhu Vihar Colony under Dehat Kotwali police station limits, died under suspicious circumstances and the family buried the body without any legal proceedings.

Nearly a month after, the daughter of the deceased allegedly told her uncle that her mother was having an illicit relationship with another man and had poisoned her father to death, the official said.

After the allegation surfaced, the family met the Saharanpur district magistrate and submitted a written application demanding the body be exhumed and a postmortem examination be conducted, he said.

The district magistrate entrusted the investigation of this case to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subodh Kumar.

Salman had been married for 15 years and has four children, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that on the request of the deceased's family, the body of the deceased was exhumed from the grave in the presence of the SDM and police officers, and sent for postmortem examination.

"The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem report is received. Further action will be taken on that basis. The deceased's daughter had accused her mother of poisoning her father to death," the officer said.