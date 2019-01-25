Body recovered from Meghalaya mine identified by wife

The body of a miner pulled out by a joint rescue team of NDRF and the Indian Navy from a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on Thursday has been identified, officials said.

It has been identified as that of Amir Hussain (30) from Assam’s Chirang district by his wife, Obhijaan Khatun. Hussain, who has three children, had travelled to East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya to work in the mines.

“The dead body retrieved yesterday (Thursda) from Ksan is identified as Amir Hussain of Chirang, Assam . It was identified by his wife and mother. Help is being organised to transport it to their residence,” FM Dopth, deputy commissioner, East Jaintia Hills district said.

“The amulet Hussain wore made the identification easy,” his uncle Noorul said.

The body was spotted by the Indian Navy’s under-water remote operated vehicle (ROV) on January 16.

At least 15 miners were trapped in the remote illegal coal mine in Khloo Ryngksan in East Jaintia hills district when it got flooded on December 13. The operation to look for survivors continues.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 20:12 IST