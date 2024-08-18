 Bomb blast at former Manipur MLA’s residence; no injuries reported | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb blast at former Manipur MLA’s residence; no injuries reported

ByThomas Ngangom
Aug 18, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Manipur police said the bomb, suspected to be a hand grenade, was reportedly hurled by some unknown miscreants and exploded at the main gate of former MLA Nahakpam Indrajit

Imphal: A bomb exploded at the residence of a former MLA of Keshtrigao Assembly constituency, Imphal East, Manipur, on Saturday night at around 10:30pm, police said, adding no casualties were reported.

Manipur police, along with a forensics team, at the former MLA’s resident following the blast (HT Photo/Sourced)
Manipur police, along with a forensics team, at the former MLA’s resident following the blast (HT Photo/Sourced)

Manipur police said the bomb, suspected to be a hand grenade, was reportedly hurled by some unknown miscreants and exploded at the main gate of former MLA Nahakpam Indrajit. The unknown miscreants came in a four-wheeler.

Manipur police, along with a team forensics team, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation in connection with the incident. 

A case has been registered at Porompat police station, Imphal East, Manipur, on the same day for further investigation, an officer said.

Earlier on July 25, a proscribed underground outfit of Manipur, the Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council (Progressive) (KCP-MC, Progressive) faction, warned the former MLA to surrender to the outfit for allegedly being involved in drug-related activities within five days. 

They had also announced ‘a shoot at sight’ order against the former MLA if he failed to surrender within the given time. It is yet to be ascertained whether the bomb blast incident is related to the warning of the KCP-MC (Progressive), said police.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Bomb blast at former Manipur MLA’s residence; no injuries reported
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On