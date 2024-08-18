Bomb blast at former Manipur MLA’s residence; no injuries reported

Imphal: A bomb exploded at the residence of a former MLA of Keshtrigao Assembly constituency, Imphal East, Manipur, on Saturday night at around 10:30pm, police said, adding no casualties were reported. Manipur police, along with a forensics team, at the former MLA’s resident following the blast (HT Photo/Sourced)

Manipur police said the bomb, suspected to be a hand grenade, was reportedly hurled by some unknown miscreants and exploded at the main gate of former MLA Nahakpam Indrajit. The unknown miscreants came in a four-wheeler.

Manipur police, along with a team forensics team, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered at Porompat police station, Imphal East, Manipur, on the same day for further investigation, an officer said.

Earlier on July 25, a proscribed underground outfit of Manipur, the Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council (Progressive) (KCP-MC, Progressive) faction, warned the former MLA to surrender to the outfit for allegedly being involved in drug-related activities within five days.

They had also announced ‘a shoot at sight’ order against the former MLA if he failed to surrender within the given time. It is yet to be ascertained whether the bomb blast incident is related to the warning of the KCP-MC (Progressive), said police.