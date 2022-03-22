Bomb hurled at BJP MP’s car in West Bengal; MP escapes unhurt

A bomb was allegedly hurled at a Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs car in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday night.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, however managed to escape unhurt as the bomb landed just behind his car. The car suffered some damage from splinters, he alleged. Sarkar has lodged a complaint with the police.

“I am sure it was done by the TMC. The bomb was meant for me. It, however, missed the target and landed just behind my car. The car suffered some damages as it was hit by the splinters,” said Sarkar. He was speaking to the media after lodging a complaint at Haringhata police station in Nadia.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sarkar was returning home after watching a film with some party workers at Kalyani.

“We were driving down the National Highway 34. When the car crossed the AIIMS campus in Kalyani and was near Simultala, there was a deafening sound and a bright flash. Initially, I thought that the tyre had exploded. But then we realized that someone has hurled a bomb,” he added.

“We have started an investigation. It is too early to comment and share any details,” said a senior police officer.

The TMC, however, refuted the charges saying that the BJP leader was telling lies.

“The crime rate in Haringhata is almost zero. It is a peaceful area. I think the BJP MP is lying. Police investigation will reveal the truth,” said Ratna Ghosh Kar, TMC leader from Ranaghat in Nadia.

Last Sunday, a TMC councillor from Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas and a Congress councillor from Jhalda in Purulia district were shot dead in two separate incidents days after both won the municipal polls held on February 27.