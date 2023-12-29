close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bomb threat: Security check carried out at Mangaluru International Airport

Bomb threat: Security check carried out at Mangaluru International Airport

PTI |
Dec 29, 2023 09:46 AM IST

Bomb threat: Security check carried out at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named ‘Funing,’ they said.

HT Image
HT Image

The email from ‘xonocikonoci10@beeble.com’ read: "There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; ‘Funing’".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The airport authorities noticed the email at 11.20 am Wednesday and immediately informed the city police, who carried out a detailed search at the airport.

City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said security was tightened outside the airport by setting up additional check posts. An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out, he said.

The Bajpe police inspector also held a meeting with the airport authorities. Later, based on a complaint by the Adani airport authorities, Bajpe police registered a case for an offence punishable under Section 507 of the IPC after getting permission from the local court.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out