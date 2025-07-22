Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Bomb threat sparks scare at Nagpur airport, nothing suspicious found

PTI
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 02:52 pm IST

The Airports Authority of India received an email about a bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning.

The Nagpur airport in Maharashtra received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting authorities to conduct an extensive search of the premises, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said.(PTI File)
Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said.

The Airports Authority of India received an email about a bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning. The information was subsequently communicated to the airport authority here, the official told PTI.

He said a committee concerned assessed the threat email, and various security agencies, including the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted all the required checks.

Nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

