Bomb threat sparks scare at Nagpur airport, nothing suspicious found

The Airports Authority of India received an email about a bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning.
The Nagpur airport in Maharashtra received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting authorities to conduct an extensive search of the premises, officials said.
Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said.
The Airports Authority of India received an email about a bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning. The information was subsequently communicated to the airport authority here, the official told PTI.
He said a committee concerned assessed the threat email, and various security agencies, including the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted all the required checks.