Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan’s drone attacks; area cordoned off: Report

A bomb-like object discovered after Pakistan's drone attacks in Jaisalmer(HT photo)

A bomb-like object was found Friday morning in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, following a series of drone and munition attacks launched by Pakistan along India’s western border the previous night, reports news agency PTI.

After a local resident alerted the police, the Indian Air Force quickly responded, cordoned off the area, and called in army experts to examine and defuse the suspected explosive.

According to the local cops, the object resembled parts of a drone that was launched by Pakistan on Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm. However, official confirmation is awaited. "It it currently not known if it is live or destroyed," Kotwali SHO Prem Daan told PTI.

Local resident Arjun Nath spotted the suspicious objectnear a nursery in the Jogis’ colony, located in front of Kishanghat under the Kotwali police station area. He acted swiftly and informed Kalyan Ram, the representative of the Kishanghat Sarpanch. Ram then alerted the authorities.

Rajasthan CM calls high-level meeting

Amid heightened tensions along the western border, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma has convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and coordinate the state’s response, ANI reported.

The state government has cancelled leave for all government staff posted in border areas, and administrative officers with vacant postings have been deployed to these regions.

India thwarts Pakistan's drone and missile strikes

Pakistan launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Thursday night, trying to hit Indian military sites in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. These attempts came just a day after India carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under “Operation Sindoor.”

The Indian military stopped Pakistan’s attacks, which also targeted 15 cities across northern and western India, including key locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

According to the defence ministry, “The Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.”

These renewed attacks came in response to India’s precision strikes on Wednesday. The Indian armed forces had hit nine terror targets in PoK and Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.