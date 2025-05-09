‘Bombs are coming…’: Cheerleader recalls panic as IPL match called off in Dharmshala

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dharamshala was suddenly called off after suspected attacks from Pakistan hit different parts of India on Thursday. PBKS vs DC match called off after Pakistan missile threat(X/@ManobalaV)

The development comes after spectators at the Dharamshala stadium were informed of the match cancellation and asked to leave calmly. Players and team staff were escorted safely back to their hotel under tight security, reported ANI.

A video from one of the IPL cheerleaders has gone viral on social media. In the video, she describes the terrifying scene at the stadium.

“The whole stadium was evacuated in the middle of the game. Everyone was screaming that the bombs are coming. It was very very scary. I think the IPL people are gonna look after us. It was very very scary. I do not know why I’m not crying, I think I’m just in shock,” the cheerleader said in the video.

After the lights went out, stadium staff and security began moving spectators, players, and match officials out of the area. The IPL later confirmed on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the match had been officially cancelled.

In a rare and urgent move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized a special Vande Bharat train to safely transport players from Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the entire IPL broadcast team from Dharamshala to Delhi.

The match was stopped after just 10.1 overs, with PBKS batting at 122 for 1. At first, one of the stadium’s floodlight towers shut down, and many thought it was just a technical problem. But things changed quickly when more lights went out and officials began evacuating the crowd.

India intercepts 8 Pakistan missiles

According to defence sources, Pakistan launched eight missiles targeting areas including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. All missiles were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence systems.

Loud explosions were also reported as Indian forces shot down Pakistani drones over Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, and near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Bright flashes were seen in the sky during the interceptions.

As a safety measure, complete blackouts were enforced in several areas including Bikaner, Jalandhar, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar. These precautions were taken to avoid detection and protect civilians during the heightened alert.

The Indian government had earlier launched Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The operation involved precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). India has warned that any attack on its military bases will be met with a strong and appropriate response.