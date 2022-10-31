Home / India News / Bommai orders probe into inspector’s death over allegations of corruption

Bommai orders probe into inspector’s death over allegations of corruption

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said that he has already asked the DGP “to probe the death of inspector Nandeesh...from all angles” .

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has directed the director general of police to probe the death of suspended K R Puram inspector Nandeesh and get an inquiry done if required, following allegations that it was linked to “cash for posting”.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said that he has already asked the DGP “to probe the death of inspector Nandeesh, who died of a heart attack, from all angles” .

“The state government has no hesitation to conduct the probe into the allegation of payment of 60 to 80 lakh by the suspended inspector to get a posting at K R Puram,” he said.“There is no second thought as far as conducting an investigation is concerned,” he said.

The statement comes after a purported video of Karnataka’s municipal administration minister MTB Nagaraj came to the fore where the minister was blaming corruption in the police department for the death of an inspector attached to the KR Puram police station in Bengaluru. The video attracted criticism from the Opposition parties. HT has seen the video.

Nandeesh, who was an inspector attached to KR Puram police station, was recently suspended over allowing pubs in his jurisdiction to function beyond the deadline. Nagaraj had visited his house on Thursday when the purported conversation allegedly took place.

“They collect the money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay 70 to 80 lakh for a posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things,” Nagaraj is heard saying in the video as he walks to Nandeesh’s house to offer condolences.

Posting the video on Twitter, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded the state government to come clean. “A minister in the Bommai cabinet has said that 70-80 lakh is being taken for a posting in the police department. The government must come clean on whom Nandeesh gave the money and did some per cent of that amount go to senior officers, ministers and the CM. Like the minister, even the CM must speak the truth,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council B Hariprasad also demanded a probe into the death. “There needs to be a probe into what led to the death of the suspended inspector. There are allegations of corruption in high places behind his death,” he told media persons.

Sign out