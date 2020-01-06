‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:50 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday termed the brutal attack on Delhi’s premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last evening as “bone chilling” and underscored that the party is in “solidarity” with that the youth and students.

“The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable,” said Sonia Gandhi in a statement.

The Congress boss accused the BJP government of supporting lumpen elements who are busy raiding campuses and colleges across the country.

“Yesterday’s bone chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent,” said Sonia Gandhi.