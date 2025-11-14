Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Botswana hands over eight cheetahs to India

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 04:44 am IST

Botswana donated eight cheetahs to India for Project Cheetah, marking a new phase in wildlife conservation and strengthening bilateral ties.

Botswana handed over eight cheetahs to India on Thursday for the country’s next phase of Project Cheetah, read a statement by Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Representational image.(PTI)
Representational image.(PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu and President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko visited the Mokolodi Nature Reserve on Thursday, where they witnessed the symbolic release of cheetahs captured from the Ghanzi region into a quarantine facility.

“This event marks Botswana’s symbolic donation of eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah. This event signifies the beginning of a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation,” the statement said.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the President addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception in Gaborone, hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Botswana.

“The people of India are proud of their contributions. They are true cultural ambassadors of India, representing values of hard work, honesty, and harmony that are hallmarks of both India and Botswana,” said the statement.

President Murmu urged them to continue contributing to Botswana’s progress while strengthening their relationship with India. She also encouraged them to take advantage of initiatives such as OCI scheme and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and to share their experiences in India’s development, the statement said.

The President said that India and Botswana’s relationship is based on trust, respect, and shared democratic values. She informed the audience that during a discussion with President Boko, they had decided that the two countries would further cooperate in areas such as trade, education, health, digital technologies, agriculture, and renewable energy.

