Boy, 15, lynched on theft suspicion in Mayurbhanj; 12 held after video surfaces

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old, a grade 9 student, was allegedly lynched by villagers on suspicion of theft in Mayurbhanj district while his friend is batting for life after being beaten up by a mob. Representative image.

Police arrested 12 persons after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Police said the 15-year-old from a village under the Badampahar police station jurisdiction and his friend were tied up and brutally beaten by a group of people of Indukudi village under Tiring police station area of Mayurbhanj on Monday over allegations that they had stolen goats.

"A kangaroo court was held in the village where the two boys were held guilty before being assaulted with sticks even as they pleaded for mercy," said a police officer from Tiring police station who reached the spot and rescued the duo in a critical condition.

"They were first shifted to a hospital in Rairangpur and later referred to Baripada for advanced treatment. The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other boy remains critical."

Based on the viral video and subsequent inquiry, 12 persons were arrested.

Police said rumours of theft were circulating in the area for the past few days, prompting villagers to take the law into their own hands. Police said attempts were allegedly made to suppress the incident but the assault came to light after a video clip surfaced online.