Boy beheads pregnant sister, takes selfies with severed head

The boy and his mother have been arrested after they surrendered at the Virgoan police station and confessed to the crime, according to the police.
The woman's mother and brother allegedly displayed her head after killing her. (Representative Image)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly beheaded by her brother with their mother’s help on Sunday for getting married to a man without the consent of her family in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, a report said.

According to news agency ANI, the 38-year-old mother and 18-year-old brother allegedly dragged the head of the victim after killing her and displayed it before the woman’s neighbours.

The news agency cited the police as saying they also told the woman’s neighbours they killed their daughter because she got married without their consent. They also took selfies with the head of the woman, who got married about six months ago, added the police.

According to the police, the mother and the brother went to the woman’s house on the pretext of reconciling with her. The woman’s husband left the room so that his wife, her brother and mother could talk privately, they said according to ANI.

As the woman went to the kitchen to make tea, the brother who was carrying a sharp weapon attacked her and cut her throat, police officials told ANI.

They added by the time the husband could come to her rescue, the brother of the victim allegedly beheaded her. The husband of the victim fled the house as he feared he would be attacked as well.

The mother and the brother have surrendered at the Virgoan police station and confessed to the crime. They have been arrested, the police informed.

