During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.

Boy made to undergo sex change surgery

The victim was allegedly intoxicated and beaten up. After a few days, he was forced to undergo a sex-change operation. At that time, he was 13 years old. He said he was given hormones to make him look like a girl. The accused repeatedly raped him and pushed him into prostitution.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:15 AM IST

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly forced to undergo a sex-change operation around four years ago and repeatedly raped by a group of men in Geeta Colony, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday.

The victim, met the accused at a dance event around four years ago. The accused took him to Mandawali on the pretext of giving him dance lessons, the statement said.

Initially, he participated in some events and was also paid some money, but after some time, the accused told him that he cannot go back home.

The victim was allegedly intoxicated and beaten up. After a few days, he was forced to undergo a sex-change operation. At that time, he was 13 years old. He said he was given hormones to make him look like a girl. The accused repeatedly raped him and pushed him into prostitution. He was threatened that against revealing the incident to anyone.

During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.

They managed to escape again and reached the New Delhi railway station. A lawyer found them at the station and brought them to the DCW office at ITO, the statement said.

