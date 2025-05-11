‘Ask Pakistanis about the power of BrahMos missile’: Yogi Adityanath on Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the power of the BrahMos missile was “demonstrated during Operation Sindoor,” and those who missed it should ask Pakistanis. His remarks came as Rajanth Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, with the event being virtually attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

“What is the BrahMos missile? You have seen a glimpse of the valour of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. And if the glimpse was not visible, then ask Pakistanis about the strength of the missile,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Referring to the Centre’s firm stand against terrorism, Adityanath noted that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that any incident of terror will be considered a war. And until we completely crush terrorism, there will be no solution to this problem. The time has come to crush it and for this, entire India, in one voice, has to unite under Modi's leadership.”

He stressed the need for a united front under PM Modi to decisively eliminate terrorism, calling the current moment the right time for such action.

The BJP leader also likened terrorism to a persistent threat, saying, “Terrorism is a ‘dog’s tail’ that can never be straightened.”

“Terrorism will not follow the language of love. We have to give a reply to it in its own language. And in this direction, India has given a message to the world through Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, was India’s response to the April 22 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national lost their lives in an attack on a popular meadow.

The operation started with India hitting its intended targets—nine terror training camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The precision strikes reportedly eliminated around 100 terrorists in just 26 minutes, according to a previous Hindustan Times report. Although the government has not released official figures, the number was shared by defence minister Rajnath Singh during a briefing with opposition leaders, according to sources who attended the meeting. The locations were chosen based on credible intelligence and the camps’ involvement in past terror operations.

After the strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, resulting in increased cross-border shelling. The Indian Armed Forces responded in kind, while security was tightened along the borders. Power blackouts were imposed in vulnerable areas during Pakistani attacks to ensure civilian safety.

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated that it had “successfully carried out its designated missions during Operation Sindoor,” meeting key strategic goals. The IAF also confirmed that operations are “still ongoing.”

This update comes a day after India and Pakistan arrived at a ceasefire “understanding” to halt all military action across land, sea, and air with immediate effect.