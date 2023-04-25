Home / India News / LIVE: Iranian defence minister to participate in SCO meet
LIVE: Iranian defence minister to participate in SCO meet

Updated on Apr 25, 2023 06:45 AM IST

Breaking news highlights April 25, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 25, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    EAM S Jaishankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city.

    "Pleased to meet those working for the National Civil Protection System and Indian community members. They are the living bridge between our nations," tweeted EAM.

  • Apr 25, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    Iranian defence minister to attend SCO meet

    Iranina defence minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is all set to visit India to attend the SCO defence ministers' meeting, which is planned to be held in the ensuing week. Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said, “I re-emphasise the message of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is peace, friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect.”

RSS after author Tarek Fatah's death: ‘…his courage and conviction’

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 06:23 AM IST

The RSS condoled the demise of Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah and said his significant contributions to the media.

Tarek Fatah was scheduled to speak at Ryerson University in Toronto .(File Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Updated on Apr 25, 2023 05:43 AM IST

Breaking news highlights April 25, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

Best cook among Indian politicians? Rahul Gandhi says…

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 05:24 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent interview, also revealed that he prefers Indian sweets over French desserts.

Rahul Gandhi with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar. (Screengrab/YT)
ByRitu Maria Johny

Indian Navy to buy missiles worth $200 mn from Russia, America: Report

india news
Published on Apr 25, 2023 01:37 AM IST

Indian Navy has reportedly proposed to acquire over 20 Klub anti-ship cruise missiles from Russia and equipment for American Harpoon anti-ship missile system.

The Indian Navy has already deployed the Harpoon missiles on its anti-submarine warfare aircraft and submarines. (Representative)(HT_PRINT)
ANI |

MVA allies look to put up united front after Sharad Pawar’s remark

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 02:35 AM IST

Pawar had said Shiv Sena(UBT), Congress, NCP were in an alliance and there is a willingness to work together “but desire alone is not always enough."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai

Supreme Court reminds governors not to delay assent to bills

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:45 AM IST

State governors must keep in mind the expression “as soon as possible” in Article 200 of the Constitution while giving their assent to bills passed by the state legislature, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The Supreme Court said Article 200 of the Constitution says “the Governor may, as soon as possible, after the presentation to him of the bill for assent, return the bill if it is not a money bill.” (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

TN withholds Bill for 12-hr shift after protest by unions

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Tamil Nadu's government has suspended the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, which would have extended working hours from eight to 12 hours a day, following protests from political parties and labour unions. Trade union representatives had previously voiced concerns over the bill during a meeting with the state's public works and labour ministers. The bill was passed on 21 April, despite opposition from almost all parties.

Chennai, Apr 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

HC junks petition on Amritpal Singh after arrest

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed as infructuous a petition filed last month, claiming that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was in the “illegal custody” of police.

Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bihar govt notifies release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, 26 other prisoners

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Bihar government on Monday notified the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, days after the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012

Former MP Anand Mohan Singh is currently serving life sentence for the murder of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994. (HT Archive)
ByAvinash Kumar

Supreme Court launches web page on 50 years of basic structure judgment

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday launched a special web page to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its historic 1973 judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati Case.

The Supreme Court in its 1973 verdict established firmly that Parliament does not enjoy unfettered power to amend the Constitution. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Karnataka polls: Jarkiholi brothers lead BJP and Congress charge in Belagavi

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:34 AM IST

In Belagavi, it is a direct political tussle between two brothers — Satish Jarkiholi and Ramesh Jarkiholi — and their influence in their respective parties

Considered an efficient strategist, Satish Jarkiholi is heading the Congress’s poll campaign in Belagavi. (HT Archive)
ByArun Dev

‘No business giving interviews on pending cases': Supreme Court to judges

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 05:08 AM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud took umbrage at the video interview of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Judges have no business granting interviews on matters which are pending, the Supreme Court said on Monday. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand

Congress to resolve Rajasthan crisis after Karnataka polls

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 05:18 AM IST

The Congress is likely to take more time to resolve the Rajasthan crisis and host the much-anticipated meeting of opposition parties.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Siddaramaiah speaking against Lingayats as he has sensed defeat: BSY

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Siddaramaiah has tried to clarify that his remark was aimed at only Bommai and that he respects honest chief ministers from the community. He alleged that the BJP was trying to twist his statements and use it to its advantage

Former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and cautioned him not to speak lightly against the community. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Air India unions warn on new service agreement

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The airline on April 17 announced details of a new remuneration system and began rolling out offer letters, unveiling pay grades and new service conditions that pilots’ unions called “exploitative”.

Tata Sons took over the airline in January, 2022, after years of the government trying to disinvest it due to mounting losses. (HT File Photo)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
