LIVE: US lawmakers condemn attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

Jul 07, 2023 08:15 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Uttarakhand: Tomatoes now going at 250 per kg in Gangotri Dham

    The humble tomatoes are now going at princely rates up north, with the kitchen staple going at 250 per kg in Gangotri Dham and 180 to 200 per kg in Uttarkashi district.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    TN Guv may meet officials in Delhi: Report

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to leave for Delhi today. He is likely to meet officials in the national capital, reports ANI citing Raj Bhavan sources

  • Jul 07, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti speaks on Manipur violence

    US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said," I don't think it's about strategic concerns, it's about human concerns. You don't have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence. We know peace as a precedent for so many good things. There has been so much progress in the Northeast and the East...We stand ready to assist in any ways if asked. We know it's an Indian matter and we pray for that peace and that it may come quickly. Because we can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place."

  • Jul 07, 2023 07:20 AM IST

    Two buses collide in New York, injuring at least 18 people

    Eighteen people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a double-decker tour bus collided with a New York City commuter bus on Thursday evening in Manhattan, according to the city's fire department.

  • Jul 07, 2023 07:19 AM IST

    Rain forecast in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram

    As per IMD, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today.

  • Jul 07, 2023 07:18 AM IST

    Road blocked near Chhinka in Uttarakhand

    Uttarakhand | The road has been blocked near Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway due to boulders falling from the hill: Chamoli Police

  • Jul 07, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    Haryana govt announces 2,750 monthly pension for unmarried people aged 45-60

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that unmarried people in the age group of 45 to 60 years will now get a monthly pension of 2,750, provided that their annual income is less than 1.80 lakh.

  • Jul 07, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    UK National Security Advisor may meet Ajit Doval today

    UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow is likely to meet his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in Delhi today.

  • Jul 07, 2023 06:36 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh today

    PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. He will then travel to Gorakhpur where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station. From Gorakhpur, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects.

  • Jul 07, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Odisha today: IMD

    Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Odisha in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Thursday.

  • Jul 07, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads platform

    Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro. 

  • Jul 07, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Pakistan

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at around 5:11am in Pakistan, today: National Center for Seismology.

  • Jul 07, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    US lawmakers, Indian-Americans seek action against perpetrators of attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco,

    US lawmakers and influential Indian-Americans have condemned the attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and called for expeditious action against those behind this "criminal act".

