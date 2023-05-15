LIVE: Historic New York hotel will now shelter asylum seeker
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 15, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Top Chinese envoy will embark on a ‘peace’ mission to Ukraine, Russia
A top Chinese envoy will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on Monday in a trip Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.
Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, Germany on the multi-day trip, the foreign ministry announced Friday without providing a detailed schedule.
"The visit ... is a testament to China's efforts towards promoting peace talks, and fully demonstrates China's firm commitment to peace," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. (Reuters)
-
May 15, 2023 07:45 AM IST
Thailand's opposition trounces military parties in poll verdict
Thailand’s pro-democracy parties notched a resounding victory in Sunday’s parliamentary vote, setting up the biggest challenge to the royalist-backed establishment since the military seized power in a coup nearly a decade ago.
With 99% of the vote counted, the Move Forward party — an advocate of changing a law that restricts criticism of Thailand’s powerful monarchy — led both in total seats and popular votes. Together with Pheu Thai, which is linked to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the pro-democracy parties were projected to rack up 287 of the 500 seats in the lower house. (Bloomberg)
-
May 15, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Historic New York hotel to shelter asylum seekers
The historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan shuttered three years ago, but it will soon be bustling again — reopening to accommodate an anticipated influx of asylum seekers just as other New York City hotels are being converted to emergency shelters.
Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city will use the Roosevelt to eventually provide as many as 1,000 rooms for migrants who are expected to arrive in coming weeks because of the expiration of pandemic-era rules, known collectively as Title 42, that had allowed federal officials to turn away asylum seekers from the U.S. border with Mexico. (AP)
-
May 15, 2023 07:10 AM IST
Pakistan Supreme Court to take up election body's review petition over re-election rulling
The Supreme Court (SC) will take up the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea today (Monday) seeking to revisit its April 4 order of holding elections in Punjab as the May 14 deadline set by the top court expired on Sunday, reported The News International.
The electoral authority had postponed the Punjab polls to October, which the PTI had challenged. The Supreme Court, in an April 4 order, declared the ECP's decision to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio and of no legal effect. (ANI)
-
May 15, 2023 06:49 AM IST
26 killed in Mexico after a tractor trailer crash
A tractor trailer and a van crashed on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Sunday morning, killing 26 people, local authorities said.
The two vehicles crashed about half an hour outside of the state capital Ciudad Victoria and then caught on fire, the Tamaulipas' public security ministry said.
Once authorities arrived at the site of the crash, they found the truck carrying the trailer was no longer at the scene.
A source at the Tamaulipas prosecutors' office said investigators were unsure whether the driver of the truck had fled or if he was also killed in the crash. (Reuters)
-
May 15, 2023 05:28 AM IST
US President Joe Biden to meet with Japanese PM Kishida
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, the White House said on Sunday. (Reuters)
-
May 15, 2023 05:25 AM IST
Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar's port city
Storm surges whipped up by a powerful cyclone inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe on Sunday, reported The Daily Star.
Parts of Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state, were flooded, while winds of up to 130 miles per hour ripped away tin roofs and brought down a communications tower.
Rescue services in Myanmar said two people were killed in a landslide, while local media reported the death of a man in Myanmar after a tree fell on him, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)