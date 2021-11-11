Home / India News / Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today
Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today

Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • Nov 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST

    Astronauts suit up for planned SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    The latest team of astronauts bound for the International Space Station, three from Nasa and a German crewmate, suited up for a planned liftoff atop a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, despite rain and clouds at the Florida launch site that forecasters predicted would clear in time. Read More

  • Nov 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST

    Lower petrol prices draw Delhi commuters to NCR cities

    Petrol costs 103.97 a litre in Delhi, but only 95.51 a litre in Noida, and 95.90 a litre in Gurugram. Expectedly, petrol filling stations near the borders of the national capital have already begun losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states, the first in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Haryana. Read More

  • Nov 11, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Taliban minister Muttaqi in Islamabad for talks as Pak hosts meet on Afghanistan

    A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the fist visit of Afghan officials to Pakistan since the Sunni Pashtun group swept to power in Kabul. Read More

breaking news
india news

India deployed around 3,000 police officers in 24 UN peacekeeping operations

India remains an active participant in UN deliberations on women empowerment and gender mainstreaming issues, supports the secretary general's call to action for accelerated implementation of the WPS agenda in “Action for Peacekeeping (A4P)” and “A4P priorities”.
India said that it deployed about 3000 police officers in around 24 UN peacekeeping operations.&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
India said that it deployed about 3000 police officers in around 24 UN peacekeeping operations. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:14 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Padma Shri goes to ex-Pak soldier who helped free Bangladesh. Here's his story

Lt Col Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir is the former Pakistani soldier who risked his life by crossing over to India and helping liberate Bangladesh in the 1971 war.
President Kovind presents the Padma Shri award to Lt Col Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd.) for Public Affairs.&nbsp;(Photo via @rashtrapatibhvn on Twitter)
President Kovind presents the Padma Shri award to Lt Col Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd.) for Public Affairs. (Photo via @rashtrapatibhvn on Twitter)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Mandaviya to meet health ministers to push for door-to-door vaccination

  • The virtual interaction is the continuation of the November 3 meeting that was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health officials of more than 45 districts across 12 states with sluggish vaccination pace.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(HT Photo)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 06:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
india news

LIVE: Pakistan to host Afghan summit today

Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
india news

Centre starts work to digitise records

  • Experts say the challenge will be to convince private health care providers to join as it is voluntary for them to share information.
The Centre said it has decided that all its health facilities shall take part in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.(PTI)
The Centre said it has decided that all its health facilities shall take part in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.(PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:34 AM IST
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Cabinet gives nod to restore MPLADS

  • The scheme was temporarily put on hold in April last year and the funds were placed with the finance ministry to deal with the pandemic.
Union Minister for Information &amp; Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur during the cabinet briefing at NMC, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(PTI)
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur during the cabinet briefing at NMC, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:15 AM IST
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Tribunals cannot just be avenues for post-retirement jobs: SC

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh underscored that tribunals were created to ease the life of the common man but that various problems plaguing them have compelled the top court to intervene.
The SC bench underscored that tribunals were created to ease the life of the common man.
The SC bench underscored that tribunals were created to ease the life of the common man.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 04:39 AM IST
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Infants shifted after ventilator catches fire in Assam hospital

According to Assam Medical College Hospital authorities, the incident happened around 6:30 pm when the ventilator unit caught fire due to a short circuit.
A fire broke out at a pediatric ward of Assam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.
A fire broke out at a pediatric ward of Assam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 06:04 AM IST
By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Fadnavis-Malik war of words continues

Malik on Wednesday also accused Fadnavis, who was the chief minister at the time, of shielding underworld criminals.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug and after eight months in jail.. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug and after eight months in jail.. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 02:32 AM IST
By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Karnataka is BJP’s gateway to South India: Bommai

The party has high hopes in Telangana, while in other states it has made an impact irrespective of election outcome, the Karnataka chief minister said at a meet organized by a TV channel.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said several BJP leaders like B S Yediyurappa and Anant Kumar have worked hard in the state. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said several BJP leaders like B S Yediyurappa and Anant Kumar have worked hard in the state. (PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Rainfall likely in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka, says Met dept

“Isolated to widespread very light to light rains likely over SIK (south interior Karnataka) districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions and dry weather very likely to prevail over NIK (north interior Karnataka) region,” according to a statement from the state disaster management authorities. The forecast is until Thursday morning.
Rains are also expected in Bengaluru city which has suffered a significant amount of damage in recent weeks due to heavy and unseasonal downpour, inundating entire neighbourhoods across India’s IT capital. (HT File)
Rains are also expected in Bengaluru city which has suffered a significant amount of damage in recent weeks due to heavy and unseasonal downpour, inundating entire neighbourhoods across India’s IT capital. (HT File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Pending railway projects to be fast-tracked, says Karnataka minister

He said, the cost of most of these projects have almost doubled “Since 2007, nine railway projects that were launched have not been completed.....after discussion, as the cost has also gone up, putting a burden on both state and central government, we have decided to fast-track these projects. Within 15-20 days, land acquisition and other hurdles will be cleared in a time bound manner,” Somanna said.
Karnataka minister V Somanna (centre) on Wednesday reviewed the infrastructure development department and held discussions with railway officials regarding the languishing projects. (Mint)
Karnataka minister V Somanna (centre) on Wednesday reviewed the infrastructure development department and held discussions with railway officials regarding the languishing projects. (Mint)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka CM in Delhi to discuss water disputes, may meet PM Modi today

chief minister Bommai said that he would meet Union ministers to discuss several issues concerning Karnataka including the interstate water disputes.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Delhi comes at a time when the state has been piling pressure on the Centre to provide requisite clearances for the contentious Mekedatu project. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Delhi comes at a time when the state has been piling pressure on the Centre to provide requisite clearances for the contentious Mekedatu project. (PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka’s cybersecurity policy likely by next month, says IT minister

“The IT department of the state will provide the necessary policy framework to protect its growing technology ecosystem as well as individuals,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for information technology, biotechnology, science & technology, higher education, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.
Karnataka minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan said that there is no existing policy around data and information security and a framework is needed as hackers continue attacks on organisations and individuals. (Kumargau via Wikimedia Commons)
Karnataka minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan said that there is no existing policy around data and information security and a framework is needed as hackers continue attacks on organisations and individuals. (Kumargau via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

Books on Mahatma, Naoroji’s life among six shortlisted for NIF prize

The New India Foundation (NIF) announced the shortlist for the fourth edition of the prize here on Wednesday.
Books on topics such as Mahatma Gandhi as muse of Indian artists have made it to the shortlist of this year’s Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize. (PTI)
Books on topics such as Mahatma Gandhi as muse of Indian artists have made it to the shortlist of this year’s Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize. (PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
