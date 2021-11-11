Breaking News: Pakistan to host 'Troika Summit' to discuss Afghanistan situation today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 11, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Astronauts suit up for planned SpaceX mission to International Space Station
The latest team of astronauts bound for the International Space Station, three from Nasa and a German crewmate, suited up for a planned liftoff atop a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday, despite rain and clouds at the Florida launch site that forecasters predicted would clear in time. Read More
Nov 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Lower petrol prices draw Delhi commuters to NCR cities
Petrol costs ₹103.97 a litre in Delhi, but only ₹95.51 a litre in Noida, and ₹95.90 a litre in Gurugram. Expectedly, petrol filling stations near the borders of the national capital have already begun losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states, the first in Uttar Pradesh, and the second in Haryana. Read More
Nov 11, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Taliban minister Muttaqi in Islamabad for talks as Pak hosts meet on Afghanistan
A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the fist visit of Afghan officials to Pakistan since the Sunni Pashtun group swept to power in Kabul. Read More
India remains an active participant in UN deliberations on women empowerment and gender mainstreaming issues, supports the secretary general's call to action for accelerated implementation of the WPS agenda in “Action for Peacekeeping (A4P)” and “A4P priorities”.
The virtual interaction is the continuation of the November 3 meeting that was held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health officials of more than 45 districts across 12 states with sluggish vaccination pace.
A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh underscored that tribunals were created to ease the life of the common man but that various problems plaguing them have compelled the top court to intervene.
“Isolated to widespread very light to light rains likely over SIK (south interior Karnataka) districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions and dry weather very likely to prevail over NIK (north interior Karnataka) region,” according to a statement from the state disaster management authorities. The forecast is until Thursday morning.
He said, the cost of most of these projects have almost doubled “Since 2007, nine railway projects that were launched have not been completed.....after discussion, as the cost has also gone up, putting a burden on both state and central government, we have decided to fast-track these projects. Within 15-20 days, land acquisition and other hurdles will be cleared in a time bound manner,” Somanna said.
“The IT department of the state will provide the necessary policy framework to protect its growing technology ecosystem as well as individuals,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for information technology, biotechnology, science & technology, higher education, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.