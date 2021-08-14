Breaking news: Taliban warns India against military role in Afghanistan
AUG 14, 2021 08:02 AM IST
India must not play any military role in Afghanistan: Taliban
If India comes to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them: Taliban spokesperson
AUG 14, 2021 07:33 AM IST
No danger from our side to embassies, says Taliban
There is no danger from our side to embassies and diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment: Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen to ANI
AUG 14, 2021 07:11 AM IST
US issues new terrorism warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
The US Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, has said violent extremists could view the reimposition of Covid-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.