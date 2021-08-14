Home / India News / Breaking news: Taliban warns India against military role in Afghanistan
Live

Breaking news: Taliban warns India against military role in Afghanistan

Breaking News Updates August 14, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:02 AM IST

    India must not play any military role in Afghanistan: Taliban

    If India comes to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them: Taliban spokesperson

  • AUG 14, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    No danger from our side to embassies, says Taliban

    There is no danger from our side to embassies and diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment: Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen to ANI

  • AUG 14, 2021 07:11 AM IST

    US issues new terrorism warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

    The US Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, has said violent extremists could view the reimposition of Covid-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: Taliban warns India against military role in Afghanistan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Breaking News Updates August 14, 2021:
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi rubbished Qureshi’s allegations and described them as “absurd comments”.(ANI Photo )
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi rubbished Qureshi’s allegations and described them as “absurd comments”.(ANI Photo )
india news

India rubbishes Pak’s allegations on attack that killed 9 Chinese nationals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contended on Thursday that the bombing was carried out by terrorists backed by the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.
Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary memorial, remembering the martyrs, at Anand Amrit Park at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar.&nbsp;(Sameer Sehgal/HT PHOTO)
Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary memorial, remembering the martyrs, at Anand Amrit Park at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT PHOTO)
india news

Jallianwala Bagh memorial, with names of 492 martyrs on walls, to be unveiled

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary memorial, set to be unveiled in Amritsar by the Punjab chief minister on Saturday, is intended as a mark of respect to all those who were martyred at the site over a century ago. The structure was elevated at Anand Amrit Park in the Ranjit Avenue locality.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan presents the State Budget in Assembly, in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan presents the State Budget in Assembly, in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
india news

Climate crisis fund, petrol tax cut part of Tamil Nadu budget

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:57 AM IST
After releasing a White Paper on Monday to show the dire straits of the state’s finances, Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented a revenue-deficit budget.
