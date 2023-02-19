Live
BREAKING: Israeli strike on Syrian's capital Damascus kills 5
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Feb 19, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Israeli strike on Syrian's capital Damascus kills 5
An Israeli strike killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, AFP reported.
Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against NEET’s constitutional validity
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:44 AM IST
The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of NEET, alleging the single-window examination for admissions to medical colleges across the country violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of Constitution
Nitish Kumar urges Congress to take a call quickly on Oppn unity for 2024
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:33 AM IST
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the Congress should take a call at the earliest on forging an alliance of opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
SC remark brings in focus call for clarity on Speaker’s role on disqualification issue
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:28 AM IST
The Supreme Court had remarked that a Speaker of a legislative body, and not a court, should be the first forum for deciding disqualification issues
Centre cracks down on hoarders of pulses, other farm produce
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:18 AM IST
The govt’s move comes following rising consumer inflation, which hit a three-month high in January at 6.52%.
GST council approves ₹33k-cr dues for states
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:10 AM IST
The Council provided relief to businessmen by allowing a one-time amnesty for past lapses and rationalised late fee on annual returns, besides accepting recommendations of a group of ministers to plug leakage of revenues on commodities such as pan masala, gutkha and chewing tobacco.
DGCA halts helicopter firm’s operations for 3 months over distress signal tampering
Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:50 AM IST
India’s civil aviation regulator has suspended operations of Aman Aviation for three months after an inspection revealed that the Mumbai-based helicopter operator had tampered with the expiry date of the distress signal, a device that helps in locating passengers after an accident
Second batch of OneWeb satellites reaches India; ISRO set for March launch
Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:30 AM IST
The communications satellites will be launched by Isro’s Launch Vehicle Mark-III. In October last year, the Indian space agency successfully launched the first batch of 36 satellites by OneWeb from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Mercury set to rise in coming days in north, central India: IMD
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 04:49 AM IST
Delhi on Saturday reported a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius — 5°C above normal for this time of the year — while the minimum temperature was logged at 11.7 degrees Celsius, 1°C above the normal and a slight dip from the 12.8°C recorded on Friday.
12 more cheetahs brought to India from South Africa, released in Kuno
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:48 PM IST
The cheetahs, seven males and five females from South Africa, were released into quarantine enclosures at the Park, five months after the first batch of eight cheetahs arrived here from Namibia under the same project
Isha Foundation holds Shivaratri program in Coimbatore, President in attendance
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:34 PM IST
The Sadhguru-led Isha Foundation held its annual 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.
'Who used to roar based on lies...': Amit Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray
Published on Feb 18, 2023 10:44 PM IST
As Amit Shah released the Marathi translation of Modi@20, a book on PM Modi, the Union minister said he has never seen a leader, a statesman like PM Modi.
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 09:55 PM IST
Can't become Balasaheb by standing on a car: BJP's dig at Uddhav
Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:43 PM IST
As Uddhav loyalists compared Uddhav's Saturday speech outside Matoshree with Balasaheb's address from the roof of a car, the BJP said one can't become Balasaheb just by standing on the car.
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet flight returns due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'
Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:29 PM IST
A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport on Saturday due to a cabin "pressurisation alert," the airline has said.
‘Old, rich, opinionated and dangerous’: Jaishankar hits out at George Soros
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:57 PM IST