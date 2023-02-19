Home / India News / BREAKING: Israeli strike on Syrian's capital Damascus kills 5
BREAKING: Israeli strike on Syrian's capital Damascus kills 5

india news
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 19, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

  • Feb 19, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    Israeli strike on Syrian's capital Damascus kills 5

    An Israeli strike killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, AFP reported.

breaking news

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against NEET’s constitutional validity

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:44 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of NEET, alleging the single-window examination for admissions to medical colleges across the country violates the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of Constitution

HT Image
HT Image
ByAbraham Thomas
Nitish Kumar urges Congress to take a call quickly on Oppn unity for 2024

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:33 AM IST

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the Congress should take a call at the earliest on forging an alliance of opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Patna, Feb 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the 11th All India National Convention of CPI-ML party at SKM Hall, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
Patna, Feb 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Congress leader Salman Khurshid during the 11th All India National Convention of CPI-ML party at SKM Hall, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
BySubhash Pathak
SC remark brings in focus call for clarity on Speaker’s role on disqualification issue

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The Supreme Court had remarked that a Speaker of a legislative body, and not a court, should be the first forum for deciding disqualification issues

The remark of the Supreme Court will definitely have an impact on the ongoing talks, an official involved in the talks said. (ANI)
The remark of the Supreme Court will definitely have an impact on the ongoing talks, an official involved in the talks said. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Centre cracks down on hoarders of pulses, other farm produce

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The govt’s move comes following rising consumer inflation, which hit a three-month high in January at 6.52%.

Ranchi, Feb 01 (ANI): A vendor selling spices and pulses at a market, in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
Ranchi, Feb 01 (ANI): A vendor selling spices and pulses at a market, in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen)
ByZia Haq
GST council approves 33k-cr dues for states

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The Council provided relief to businessmen by allowing a one-time amnesty for past lapses and rationalised late fee on annual returns, besides accepting recommendations of a group of ministers to plug leakage of revenues on commodities such as pan masala, gutkha and chewing tobacco.

The GST agreed to table a draft legislation in the current session of Parliament to establish an appellate tribunal. (PTI)
The GST agreed to table a draft legislation in the current session of Parliament to establish an appellate tribunal. (PTI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
DGCA halts helicopter firm’s operations for 3 months over distress signal tampering

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:50 AM IST

India’s civil aviation regulator has suspended operations of Aman Aviation for three months after an inspection revealed that the Mumbai-based helicopter operator had tampered with the expiry date of the distress signal, a device that helps in locating passengers after an accident

HT Image
HT Image
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Second batch of OneWeb satellites reaches India; ISRO set for March launch

india news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The communications satellites will be launched by Isro’s Launch Vehicle Mark-III. In October last year, the Indian space agency successfully launched the first batch of 36 satellites by OneWeb from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The communications satellites will be launched by Isro’s Launch Vehicle Mark-III.
The communications satellites will be launched by Isro’s Launch Vehicle Mark-III.
BySoumya Pillai
Mercury set to rise in coming days in north, central India: IMD

india news
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 04:49 AM IST

Delhi on Saturday reported a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius — 5°C above normal for this time of the year — while the minimum temperature was logged at 11.7 degrees Celsius, 1°C above the normal and a slight dip from the 12.8°C recorded on Friday.

Temperatures in many parts of the country have been rising in the past few days. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO)
Temperatures in many parts of the country have been rising in the past few days. (RAJ K RAJ/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
12 more cheetahs brought to India from South Africa, released in Kuno

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The cheetahs, seven males and five females from South Africa, were released into quarantine enclosures at the Park, five months after the first batch of eight cheetahs arrived here from Namibia under the same project

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday. (PTI)
A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur, Saturday. (PTI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal:
Isha Foundation holds Shivaratri program in Coimbatore, President in attendance

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:34 PM IST

The Sadhguru-led Isha Foundation held its annual 12-hour nightlong cultural extravaganza Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.

President Droupadi Murmu at the Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Saturday.
President Droupadi Murmu at the Mahashivaratri programme in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Saturday.
ByHT News Desk
'Who used to roar based on lies...': Amit Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 10:44 PM IST

As Amit Shah released the Marathi translation of Modi@20, a book on PM Modi, the Union minister said he has never seen a leader, a statesman like PM Modi.

Union home minister Amit Shah in Pune releasing the Marathi translation of Modi@20 book.
Union home minister Amit Shah in Pune releasing the Marathi translation of Modi@20 book.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Daily brief: Can't become Balasaheb by standing on car, BJP's dig at Uddhav

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday addressed his supporters outside his residence Matoshree from a car with a sunroof.
Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday addressed his supporters outside his residence Matoshree from a car with a sunroof.
ByHT News Desk
Can't become Balasaheb by standing on a car: BJP's dig at Uddhav

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:43 PM IST

As Uddhav loyalists compared Uddhav's Saturday speech outside Matoshree with Balasaheb's address from the roof of a car, the BJP said one can't become Balasaheb just by standing on the car.

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday addressed his supporters outside his residence Matoshree from a car with a sunroof.
Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday addressed his supporters outside his residence Matoshree from a car with a sunroof.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet flight returns due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:29 PM IST

A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the city airport on Saturday due to a cabin "pressurisation alert," the airline has said.

Flyers faced inconvenience as a SpiceJet Ahmedabad-bound flight returned to Pune airport after taking off on Thursday early morning. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Flyers faced inconvenience as a SpiceJet Ahmedabad-bound flight returned to Pune airport after taking off on Thursday early morning. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
PTI |
‘Old, rich, opinionated and dangerous’: Jaishankar hits out at George Soros

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:57 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar slammed billionaire investor George Soros over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s democracy

External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the Raisina@Sydney conference in Sydney on Saturday. (Twitter/S Jaishankar)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the Raisina@Sydney conference in Sydney on Saturday. (Twitter/S Jaishankar)
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
