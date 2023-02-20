Live
BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST
Breaking news highlights, February 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Feb 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST
Miscreants pelt stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi
Unidentified miscreants arrived at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital and allegedly pelted stones at it, damaging windows on Sunday evening.
Feb 20, 2023 05:50 AM IST
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday, the second attack within 48 hours and a day after US-South Korea staged joint air drills.
Owaisi's Delhi home attacked by miscreants, AIMIM chief says 4th time since 2014
Published on Feb 20, 2023 06:02 AM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where he kicked off the party's campaign for the assembly elections due later this year.
Published on Feb 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi tragedy: SIT report
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:20 AM IST
These findings are part of the ‘Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident’ submitted by the five-member SIT in December 2022. The report was recently shared with the Morbi Municipality by the state urban development department.
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
FSSAI considers symbol-based nutrition labels for food items
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:25 AM IST
The FSSAI may make it necessary for packaged food items to have a label in front of the pack that will be based on recognisable symbols on the basis of how much energy, saturated fat, total sugar, sodium, and essential nutrients the packet contains per 100 gm or 100 ml
60 years on, Nagaland yet to elect a woman MLA
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:11 AM IST
The only time the northeastern state saw a woman being elected through public mandate was in 1977, when Rano M Shaiza defeated former chief minister Hokishe Semato become a member of the Lok Sabha.
You too can face what happened to us, Uddhav tells other parties
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:09 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray cautioned all political parties to “open their eyes”, in the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotting the Shiv Sena party name and its bow-and-arrow election symbol to the group led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde
Grand Tamasha: Charting India’s path tostatus of leading power
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:08 AM IST
Veteran scholar of Indian foreign policy, Ashley J. Tellis, says that for India to achieve leading power status, it must sustain high rates of economic growth, build effective state capacity, and strengthen its liberal democracy.
Bhiwani killings: Foetus exhumed woman says assault from cops led to miscarriage
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:41 AM IST
The family of one of the accused Srikant said that Rajasthan police assaulted his wife, leading to miscarriage
₹2,000-crore deal so far to purchase name, symbol of Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:34 AM IST
Raut’s allegations came two days after the Election Commission of India allotted the Shiv Sena party name and its election symbol to the group led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde
Bengaluru ward committee meetings gaining popularity: Study
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:33 AM IST
Civic activist Srinivas Alavilli said a ward committee meeting is where citizens of the ward can meet the corporator and all the officials that are working in the ward, in person to address local issues, monitor expenses, and make plans for the future
PSUs must accept arbitration awards, not carry battle to courts: Justice Kaul
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST
Airing his views on the Arbitration Vision 2030,Supreme Court justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul envisioned artificial intelligence to play a greater role in future arbitrations, but warned that such tools must be used carefully with consent of all parties and with appropriate protocols in place.
Uddhav camp prepares list of new names and symbols for BMC polls
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:29 AM IST
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray faction has started preparing a list of names and symbols under which they could contest the Mumbai civic polls in case the Election Commission (EC) doesn’t allow it to retain the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) name and the flaming torch symbol, people aware of the matter said
Ahead of assembly polls, Lingayat leader quits BJP to join Congress
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Thammaiah, who was reportedly looking to contest from the Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency, has worked in the BJP for over 17 years, and served in various capacities. He is reportedly close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s sons B Y Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra
Headmaster, 2 others booked for ‘religious teaching’ in Dakshina Kannada
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:26 AM IST
On Saturday night, hundreds of workers of the right-wing organisation staged a protest in front of the Vitla police station alleging that the police are also supporting the Islamic organization by not registering an FIR despite the complaint
Shah: Shivaji rebuilt temples destroyed by invaders, PM taking legacy forward
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 04:25 AM IST