BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea

india news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Miscreants pelt stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi

    Unidentified miscreants arrived at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital and allegedly pelted stones at it, damaging windows on Sunday evening.

  • Feb 20, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday, the second attack within 48 hours and a day after US-South Korea staged joint air drills.

Owaisi's Delhi home attacked by miscreants, AIMIM chief says 4th time since 2014

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 06:02 AM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where he kicked off the party's campaign for the assembly elections due later this year.

The AIMIM chief said it was the fourth such attack at his residence.
ByHT News Desk
BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi tragedy: SIT report

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:20 AM IST

These findings are part of the ‘Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident’ submitted by the five-member SIT in December 2022. The report was recently shared with the Morbi Municipality by the state urban development department.

135 people were killed in Morbi bridge collapse in October last year (File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
FSSAI considers symbol-based nutrition labels for food items

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:25 AM IST

The FSSAI may make it necessary for packaged food items to have a label in front of the pack that will be based on recognisable symbols on the basis of how much energy, saturated fat, total sugar, sodium, and essential nutrients the packet contains per 100 gm or 100 ml

The food regulator began discussions last year on these lines and also proposed an Indian Nutrition Rating for packaged food items sold in the market based on their overall nutritional status. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByRhythma Kaul
60 years on, Nagaland yet to elect a woman MLA

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The only time the northeastern state saw a woman being elected through public mandate was in 1977, when Rano M Shaiza defeated former chief minister Hokishe Semato become a member of the Lok Sabha.

Only four women are in the fray out of 183 candidates for the February 27 assembly elections. (Wikimedia Commons)
ByAlice Yhoshü
You too can face what happened to us, Uddhav tells other parties

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray cautioned all political parties to “open their eyes”, in the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotting the Shiv Sena party name and its bow-and-arrow election symbol to the group led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with the North Indian community, at Andheri in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Grand Tamasha: Charting India’s path tostatus of leading power

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Veteran scholar of Indian foreign policy, Ashley J. Tellis, says that for India to achieve leading power status, it must sustain high rates of economic growth, build effective state capacity, and strengthen its liberal democracy.

Tellis explained that the Modi government’s welfarist orientation reflects its particular vision of how to get growth going (FILE)
ByHT Correspondent
Bhiwani killings: Foetus exhumed woman says assault from cops led to miscarriage

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The family of one of the accused Srikant said that Rajasthan police assaulted his wife, leading to miscarriage

Charred remains of a vehicle in which bodies of two Muslim men were found. (PTI FILE)
ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
2,000-crore deal so far to purchase name, symbol of Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Raut’s allegations came two days after the Election Commission of India allotted the Shiv Sena party name and its election symbol to the group led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut speaks to the media on Election Commission allotting the Shiv Sena name, bow-and-arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha and Yogesh Naik
Bengaluru ward committee meetings gaining popularity: Study

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Civic activist Srinivas Alavilli said a ward committee meeting is where citizens of the ward can meet the corporator and all the officials that are working in the ward, in person to address local issues, monitor expenses, and make plans for the future

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike conducted 1,553 meetings between September and December last year, according to a study undertaken by Janaagraha, a city-based NGO. (HT Photo)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa
PSUs must accept arbitration awards, not carry battle to courts: Justice Kaul

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Airing his views on the Arbitration Vision 2030,Supreme Court justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul envisioned artificial intelligence to play a greater role in future arbitrations, but warned that such tools must be used carefully with consent of all parties and with appropriate protocols in place.

Supreme Court justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was speaking at the concluding session of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend held by the Delhi high court
ByAbraham Thomas
Uddhav camp prepares list of new names and symbols for BMC polls

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray faction has started preparing a list of names and symbols under which they could contest the Mumbai civic polls in case the Election Commission (EC) doesn’t allow it to retain the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) name and the flaming torch symbol, people aware of the matter said

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interatcs with the North Indian community, at Andheri, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_19_2023_000366A) (PTI)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Ahead of assembly polls, Lingayat leader quits BJP to join Congress

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Thammaiah, who was reportedly looking to contest from the Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency, has worked in the BJP for over 17 years, and served in various capacities. He is reportedly close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s sons B Y Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar welcoming HD Thammaiah to the party. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Headmaster, 2 others booked for ‘religious teaching’ in Dakshina Kannada

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:26 AM IST

On Saturday night, hundreds of workers of the right-wing organisation staged a protest in front of the Vitla police station alleging that the police are also supporting the Islamic organization by not registering an FIR despite the complaint

Police said following the complaint, an FIR was against two persons and the Islamic organization which organized the workshop in Dakshina Kannada district. (HT Archives)
ByCoovercolly Indresh
Shah: Shivaji rebuilt temples destroyed by invaders, PM taking legacy forward

india news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 04:25 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah lauded the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for ‘revolting against the atrocities’ and fighting for ‘swaraj’ (self-rule).

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses at the release of the Marathi translated book of 'Modi@20', in Pune on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
