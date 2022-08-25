Home / India News / Breaking news: India to dispatch humanitarian aide to Ukraine
Live

Breaking news: India to dispatch humanitarian aide to Ukraine

india news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Breaking news live updates August 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualities were reported.
Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualities were reported.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 25, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    India at UNSC briefing announced about its humanitarian aide to Ukriane 

    At the United Nations Security Council briefing on Wednesday, India announced that it is ready to provide12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine that consists of 26-types of medicines. The move came up after a special request from Ukraine's side, agency reports said.

  • Aug 25, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualties were reported

    At around 10 pm on August 24, a fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi. According to ANI, nearly 10 fire tenders reached the spot & doused the fire. Delhi Fire Service said, no casualties have been reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news: India to dispatch humanitarian aide to Ukraine

india news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Breaking news live updates August 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualities were reported.(ANI)
Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualities were reported.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

‘Go-to man’: Leaders pay rich tributes at Arun Jaitley book event

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:40 AM IST

New Delhi: Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recalled his close association with former finance minister Arun Jaitley spanning over four decades, while releasing a book titled “New India: Selected Writings 2014-19”, containing articles penned by Jaitley, as several leaders paid rich tributes to the BJP stalwart on his third death anniversary on Wednesday

(from Left) Former Union minister Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the book release on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/ht)
(from Left) Former Union minister Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the book release on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/ht)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:37 AM IST

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Wednesday said there is “no evidence” of Indian companies circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

United States Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Wednesday. (PTI)
United States Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

T’gana BJP moves high court as cops stop T’gana padayatra

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Some protesters wielding sticks tried to march towards Raja Singh’s residence at Mangalhat near Goshamahal, but the police put up barricades on the bridge over Musi river, preventing the agitated mob from crossing it. At Moghalpura, a mob damaged a police vehicle

Several shops and commercial establishments were forced to down their shutters in the old city areas. Educational institutions also declared a holiday on Wednesday fearing violence. (PTI)
Several shops and commercial establishments were forced to down their shutters in the old city areas. Educational institutions also declared a holiday on Wednesday fearing violence. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Govt launches games on India’s freedom struggle

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:32 AM IST

On April 8, the ministry set up a task force for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVGC) sector to boost domestic production

New Delhi, Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur at the launch of ‘Azadi Quest’- a series of online mobile games on Heroes and Milestones of India’s Freedom, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
New Delhi, Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur at the launch of ‘Azadi Quest’- a series of online mobile games on Heroes and Milestones of India’s Freedom, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story

Supreme Court puts off formation of expert panel on freebies amid debate

india news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 04:34 AM IST

The Supreme Court said a new three-judge bench would take up pleas to review a 2013 Supreme Court judgment that said some freebies were related to the directive principles guiding a state’s policies

The Supreme Court observed that freebies will continue to destroy the economy unless there is a conscious decision taken by all political parties to stop such hand-outs. (AP)
The Supreme Court observed that freebies will continue to destroy the economy unless there is a conscious decision taken by all political parties to stop such hand-outs. (AP)
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story

Andhra decision for schools’ merger faces resistance; parents, teachers fear drop-outs

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:30 AM IST

All the existing Anganwadi centres will function as YSR pre-primary schools. As per the government norms, the existing primary schools, which currently include Classes 1 to 5, will be turned into foundational schools, and will have preparatory class, and Classes 1 and 2

The existing primary schools with Classes 3 to 5 in Andhra will be merged with the nearest upper primary school or secondary school within a three-kilometre radius of the existing primary school; and the students will be shifted there. (ANI)
The existing primary schools with Classes 3 to 5 in Andhra will be merged with the nearest upper primary school or secondary school within a three-kilometre radius of the existing primary school; and the students will be shifted there. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Rajnath urges SCO to fight terror in unison

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent

Rajnath urges SCO to fight terror in unison
Rajnath urges SCO to fight terror in unison
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Modi launches cancer hospital, terms health care a priority

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:28 AM IST

“The country had around 400 medical colleges when our government took over. In the past seven-eight years we have added 200 hospitals. From just 7 All India Medical Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), India is now home to 21 AIIMS,” said Modi in his public address after inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre situated in Mullanpur of Punjab’s SAS Nagar district.

Holistic health care has become a top priority in the country in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while inaugurating a hospital in Punjab, adding that what his government did in this period in the health sector was not done in the past 70 years. (Ajay Sharma)
Holistic health care has become a top priority in the country in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while inaugurating a hospital in Punjab, adding that what his government did in this period in the health sector was not done in the past 70 years. (Ajay Sharma)
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
Close Story

Centre to introduce unified card for central and state health schemes

india news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 06:04 AM IST

The move was meant to ease confusion for citizens between which schemes apply to them. Close to 20 schemes are being currently run by several states, according to the health ministry.

The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme provides health coverage of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500,000 per eligible beneficiary family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations.&nbsp;(HT file photo)
The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme provides health coverage of up to 500,000 per eligible beneficiary family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations. (HT file photo)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Close Story

Competition heats up for naval fighter deal ahead of Vikrant’s commissioning

india news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 04:36 AM IST

India plans to buy 26 carrier-based fighters for Vikrant, the largest warship to be built in the country, through a government-to-government deal to meet the navy’s requirements, with the US firm competing with French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation that has pitched its Rafale-M jets to the Indian Navy.

The navy has an urgent requirement for new deck-based fighters, and hopes to shortlist one of the two contenders, navy officials said on the condition of anonymity.
The navy has an urgent requirement for new deck-based fighters, and hopes to shortlist one of the two contenders, navy officials said on the condition of anonymity.
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story

India ahead of deadline to submit NDCs for tracking global warming

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The NDC synthesis report measures the impact of NDCs submitted to understand the current emissions trajectory and assess whether the world is on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal

The previous synthesis report released on September 17 last year found, based on NDCs submitted until last year, that greenhouse gas emissions for 2030 would be 59.3% higher than in 1990 (AFP FILE)
The previous synthesis report released on September 17 last year found, based on NDCs submitted until last year, that greenhouse gas emissions for 2030 would be 59.3% higher than in 1990 (AFP FILE)
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story

Centre extends Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits to transpersons

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of social justice and empowerment to provide composite health care services to the transgender community under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna , Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday at a briefing. The Central government-run insurance scheme offers beneficiaries an annual cover of ₹5 lakh.

The Centre on Wednesday announced the addition of transgender persons as beneficiaries of the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY). (HT File)
The Centre on Wednesday announced the addition of transgender persons as beneficiaries of the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY). (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Carved out of Mysuru: 25 years after its formation, Chamarajangar remains backward district

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:20 AM IST

JH Patel, the then chief minister, carved out the district on August 15, 1997 which was among the seven newly created districts at the time.

Twenty-five years after Chamarajanagar district was carved out of Mysuru (then Mysore), the district is still counted among the most backward in Karnataka as few things have changed despite the growth seen by some of its neighbouring districts in the state. (HT)
Twenty-five years after Chamarajanagar district was carved out of Mysuru (then Mysore), the district is still counted among the most backward in Karnataka as few things have changed despite the growth seen by some of its neighbouring districts in the state. (HT)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Chamarajanagara
Close Story

Eshwarappa gets threat letter over remarks on Tipu

india news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:19 AM IST

In February, Eshwarapppa was the first to react to the brutal murder of Bajarang Dal worker, Harsha Jingade, calling the attackers “Muslim goondas” even before police or the home minister gave details of the killing.

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday said he has received an anonymous letter warning him that his tongue will be cut off if he continues to make statements like “Muslim goondas” while referring to 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. (HT)
BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday said he has received an anonymous letter warning him that his tongue will be cut off if he continues to make statements like “Muslim goondas” while referring to 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out