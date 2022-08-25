Breaking news: India to dispatch humanitarian aide to Ukraine
Aug 25, 2022 06:37 AM IST
India at UNSC briefing announced about its humanitarian aide to Ukriane
At the United Nations Security Council briefing on Wednesday, India announced that it is ready to provide12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine that consists of 26-types of medicines. The move came up after a special request from Ukraine's side, agency reports said.
Aug 25, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Fire broke out at Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi, no casualties were reported
At around 10 pm on August 24, a fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj Industrial area in Delhi. According to ANI, nearly 10 fire tenders reached the spot & doused the fire. Delhi Fire Service said, no casualties have been reported.