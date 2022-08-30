Home / India News / Breaking: Sonali Phogat's daughter demands CBI investigation into alleged murder
Breaking: Sonali Phogat's daughter demands CBI investigation into alleged murder

india news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 07:39 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Aug 30, 2022 07:39 PM IST

    Sonali Phogat's daughter demands CBI investigation into alleged murder

    Deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara Phogat on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder of her mother while also stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Goa Police.

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    Mumbai sees 516 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

    Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said.

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:08 PM IST

    LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge meets President Droupadi Murmu

    Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and said he is sure she will defend the constitutional principles of equality, liberty and justice for everyone without fear and favour.

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:07 PM IST

    ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee in ‘coal smuggling scam’

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into an ‘coal pilferage scam’, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Aug 30, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    7 killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar district, rescue operation under way

    Seven persons were killed and four have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

  • Aug 30, 2022 05:42 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: UPA MLAs leave Ranchi for Raipur

    The MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday left Ranchi for neighbouring Chhattisgarh to stave off the BJP's possible poaching attempt during the ongoing political crisis in the state.

  • Aug 30, 2022 05:41 PM IST

    Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

  • Aug 30, 2022 05:41 PM IST

    Ghulam Nabi Azad to organize public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and former veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will hold a public meeting at 11am on September 4 in Sainik Colony, Jammu. This will be his first public meeting after quitting Congress, reports ANI. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 05:06 PM IST

    Goddess Kali poster row: Delhi court issues fresh summons in suit against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

    A Delhi court on Tuesday fixed the hearing on a plea over the controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' for November 1, 2022.

  • Aug 30, 2022 04:17 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan: CJI Lalit refers matter to 3-judge bench

    Chief Justice of India UU Lalit formed a three-judge bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh, to hear a petition challenging the Karnataka high court's order allowing hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

  • Aug 30, 2022 04:06 PM IST

    Jharkhand: Ruling alliance MLAs likely to be shifted to Raipur

    Jharkhand’s ruling alliance lawmakers were likely to be shifted to Raipur in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on Tuesday amid political uncertainty following the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s ostensible recommendation for chief minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an assembly member.

  • Aug 30, 2022 04:00 PM IST

    Jharkhand | UPA MLAs leave from residence of CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi

    UPA MLAs leave from the residence of chief minister Hemant Soren in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 03:34 PM IST

    Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 1564.45 points; Nifty up by 437 points

    Markets end in green as Sensex surges by 1564.45 points; Nifty up by 437 points.

  • Aug 30, 2022 03:31 PM IST

    Delhi riots: High Court adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea till Wednesday

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid till Wednesday, reports ANI.

  • Aug 30, 2022 03:24 PM IST

    Delhi: No idol immersion in Yamuna, fine of 50,000 if found guilty: DPCC

    Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked urban local bodies in the national Capital to ensure temporary ponds for idol immersion are created near residential areas.

  • Aug 30, 2022 03:22 PM IST

    HC asks Delhi govt, MCD to file reply on details of spa centres

    The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government and MCD to file replies in view of its previous order regarding details of spa centres in their jurisdictions.

    The high court asked them to inform about the number of spa centres, how many of them have valid licences, and whether their business practices were legitimate, PTI reported. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 02:50 PM IST

    SC grants 6 weeks more to Centre for its final stand on granting Hindus minority status in some states, next hearing on Oct 19

    Supreme Court gives six weeks more to the Centre to revert with a final stand on granting minority status to Hindus in certain states & UTs where they are outnumbered by other communities. Next hearing on October 19.

  • Aug 30, 2022 02:43 PM IST

    Got 'clean chit' from the CBI, claims  Manish Sisodia after CBI searches his locker

    Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he has received a “clean chit” because the CBI found nothing during raids at his residence and during a search of a bank locker carried out by the CBI on Tuesday. During a speech in the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said it was nothing but a clean chit from PM Narendra Modi. Sisodia also rejected speculations that property documents were found from the locker. “It is being planted in the media by the BJP,” said Sisodia.

  • Aug 30, 2022 02:24 PM IST

    One of key conspirators of Moosewala's killing detained in Azerbaijan

    One of the key conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, has been arrested in Azerbaijan, Punjab Police officials told news agency ANI. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 01:47 PM IST

    Dumka school girl case: Jharkhand HC summons DGP, orders arrangement for security of girl's family

    Jharkhand High Court takes cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case, summons DGP and seeks a report on the matter. The court also instructs to provide adequate security to the girl's family, reported ANI.

  • Aug 30, 2022 01:28 PM IST

    Anna Hazare writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal over liquor policy

    Anna Hazare writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal over new liquor policy.

    “Had expected a similar policy (like Maharashtra's). But you didn't do it. People seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power and power for money. It doesn't suit a party that emerged from a major movement,” he wrote.

  • Aug 30, 2022 12:37 PM IST

    50 J&K leaders resign from Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

    A total of 50 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, announce resignation from party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    SC closes all Gujarat riots proceedings, pleas against UP over Babri demolition

    Supreme Court has closed all proceedings initiated in the wake of 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat. It noted cases have become infructuous with the passage of time & trials getting over in 8 out of 9 major cases prosecuted by SIT under court orders.

    The apex court also closed all the proceedings arising out of the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in coal scam case

    Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear at the agency's Kolkata office on 2nd September, in the ongoing coal scam case.

  • Aug 30, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Shashi Tharoor hints he may consider running for Congress president: Report

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, a said a PTI report, citing official sources . 

    While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' calling for a "free and fair" election.

  • Aug 30, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    India sees 28% decline in daily Covid tally with 5,439 fresh cases

    India sees 28% decline in daily Covid tally with 5,439 fresh infections today, lowest figures since June.

    Active caseload currently stands at 65,732, or 0.15% of the total infections.

  • Aug 30, 2022 09:24 AM IST

    Markets opening: Sensex soars 425 points higher at 58,398; Nifty above 17,455

  • Aug 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    Actor Kamal Khan held over a controversial tweet in 2020, to be presented before Mumbai court

    Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today, said Mumbai Police.

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:57 AM IST

    Gautam Adani now 3rd richest in the world

    Gautam Adani surpassed Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault to become the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon trails only Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the coveted list.

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:54 AM IST

    Overnight protests in Delhi assembly latest war between AAP, BJP leaders

    The sparring between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the BJP continued overnight as legislators of both the sides held demonstrations. While the AAP leaders have been calling for action against the Lieutenant Governor, the BJP has been seeking Manish Sisodia’s resignation over the probe in the excise policy case. Read full story

  • Aug 30, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Gurugram Police books man seen thrashing security guards after being stuck in lift

    Gurugram Police has booked the accused Varun Nath under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    A video was circulated online showing Nath – as revealed now – thrashing the security guards at a Gurugram society after being stuck inside the lift for a brief moment.

  • Aug 30, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh: 6 dead due to drowning in Ramdaha waterfall

    Six people died after they drowned while one person was rescued in Ramdaha waterfall in the Korea district on Sunday.

    According to Korea District Magistrate (DM), Kuldeep Sharma all were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli. “A rescue operation was carried out. The bodies of 6 people have been recovered, All were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli,” said Sharma.

