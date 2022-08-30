Overnight showdown at Delhi assembly as AAP, BJP leaders protest: Top 10
Delhi assembly protests: The assembly saw an night of high political drama in AAP vs BJP protests.
The sparring between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the BJP continued overnight as legislators of both the sides held demonstrations. While the AAP leaders have been calling for action against the Lieutenant Governor, the BJP has been seeking Manish Sisodia’s resignation over the probe in the excise policy case.
Here are the latest updates on the showdown between the AAP and the BJP:
1. Video messages and sit-in-demonstrations were common aspects of the protests. Allegations and counter-allegations continued as constant updates were shared on social media by both the parties.
2. A clip carrying party leader Atishi Marlena’s message was posted by the Delhi unit of the AAP on Twitter, accusing Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of corruption.
3. "When Vinai Saxena was the chairman of KVIC, there was a scam of ₹1400 Crore. We want a CBI-ED investigation to be done because it is a clear case of money laundering. Till the CBI-ED probe, LG should leave his post," she said.
4. On the other hand, in another video message, the BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also the leader of opposition, claimed: “Of the AAP’s 62 MLAs, only 10 MLAs are now here. The Delhi chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), and other leaders are sitting in the comfort of their homes.”
5. Visuals posted by the BJP’s secretary of Delhi, Siddharthan, showed party members shouting slogans against Sisodia, demanding that he steps down.
6. Meanwhile, the AAP's Somnath Bharti shared photos of party colleagues lying down on roads. "MLAs spending the night on the road within the Assembly campus to highlight the fact that @LtGovDelhi must resign to face CBI/ED investigation n be raided to unearth serious allegations of siphoning off 1400 crores when he ws chairman,Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan during demonitization," his tweet read.
7. The protests came hours after ruckus at the assembly as Arvind Kejriwal tabled a confidence motion. Just shortly before that, all BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the assembly when they reached the well of the house.
8. During his speech of the motion of confidence, Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP, accusing the rival party of “horse-trading MLAs”.
9. “In Delhi, the Operation Lotus - the attempt by the BJP to topple an elected government - has failed. I was asked why table a confidence motion. It was to show that the elected government stands tall despite such attempts,” the chief minister said.
10. On Monday, the BJP also made fresh allegations against the ruling party, claiming that Kejriwal ignored a report by the Central Vigilance Commission for more than two years.
