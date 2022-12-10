Home / India News / Breaking: Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Breaking: Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:36 AM IST

    Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

    Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:12 AM IST

    Beijing approves mRNA vaccines for German nationals in China

    Beijing will grant German nationals living in China access to mRNA vaccines produced by the European country, according to the foreign ministry.

    “China and Germany have reached agreement on providing German vaccines for German nationals in China, and relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” Mao Ning, a ministry spokeswoman, said Friday at a briefing.

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression over Tamil Nadu coast

    “Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph,” S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai said.

top news

Ravi Kishan blames Congress for 4 kids; says, 'Would have stopped if...'

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 08:38 AM IST

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said at least by Congress's grace Ravi Kishan became the father of three daughters and one son. The Congress leader also called out Ravi Kishan for body shaming his wife as he said her body deteriorated giving birth to four children.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan said he would have stopped had there been a population control bill during the Congress regime. (PTI)
Waterlogging, trail of damage as Cyclone Mandous crosses Tamil Nadu coast| Top 5

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 08:37 AM IST

Cyclone Mandous updates: The cyclone made a landfall late on Friday night.

Chennai, Dec 09 (ANI): People push an autorickshaw amid heavy rain and strong winds due to cyclone 'Mandous' which is expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
'Rahul Gandhi zindabad': Congress defectors in Delhi stage 2am 'Ghar wapsi'

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 07:06 AM IST

Ali Mehdi, newly elected Congress councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon on Friday joined the AAP only to make a swift return past midnight and claim that their were ‘tricked’

Ali Mehdi apologised for his 'mistake', while councillor Sabila Begum's husband met Congress leader at 2am to assure that the councillor is with the party.
Tournaments keep coming: Jaishankar on India-Pak cricket; ‘Modi voice of world’

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 07:23 AM IST

On the prospect of India, Pakistan playing cricket in either of teh countries, foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday said there should be sustained international pressure on Pakistan to end terrorism and India will have to take leadership in maintaining that pressure.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said cross-border terrorism should never be normalised. (ANI)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates: Landfall completed, weakens into deep depression

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 08:46 AM IST

Cyclone Mandous: Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression as it's strength is weakening.

Cyclone Mandous: Residents stand beside road eroded by high tides at Mahabalipuram.(AFP)
Facial recognition system of Tamil Nadu police stirs privacy row

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 04:32 AM IST

According to their website, 126 facial recognition systems have been installed across various states.

Several users pointed out the Orwellian system and asked if this was even legal.
Cyclone Mandous: Andhra on alert, disaster response forces in coastal districts

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 05:16 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the situation with the collectors of the four districts, asked them to take all precautionary steps to prevent the loss of lives and minimise damage to the properties.

A lifegaurd walks along the sea-shore as waves crash onto the shore ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous, in Chennai. (PTI)
‘Abki baar, kisan sarkar’: KCR on national mission

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:50 AM IST

The BRS president announced that the new party will contest the ensuing assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular).

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly called, announced his mission to play a larger role in the national politics during a meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Twenty 20 party president booked under SC/ST Act for ‘discrimination’

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 03:00 AM IST

In his complaint, the legislator alleged that he was socially boycotted by the Twenty20 and its leaders several times.

Sabu M Jacob (HT Photo)
Injudicious to implement old pension scheme: NK Singh

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is an injudicious step and will put the states’ finances under great difficulty, said NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, on Friday.

Restoring the Old Pension Scheme is an injudicious step and will put the states’ finances under great difficulty, said NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, on Friday. (HT photo)
Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai, 15 distts as cyclone Mandous nears

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The Chennai International Airport cancelled more than a dozen flights due to the cyclone, officials aware of the matter said.

Preparations are being made by Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Force & Greater Chennai Police Rescue Team for the rescue operations in view of the Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)
Jharkhand police trying to ‘save’ accused in toll plaza graft case: HC

india news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 04:35 AM IST

The court also turned down the arguments of Alam, Mishra and the state government against ED being made a respondent in the matter, and directed the agency along with the CBI to file counter affidavits in two weeks, and posted the matter for December 22.

Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi. (HT file)(HT_PRINT)
2022: A World Cup of the young

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:34 AM IST

In every World Cup, there are always some young players who break out, shine, gather the attention of the world, and eventually clinch lucrative moves to top clubs

HT Image
Heavy rain on east coast ahead of Cyclone Mandous’s landfall

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:32 AM IST

With Cyclone Mandous expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram around Friday midnight, authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh stepped up operations and raised the level of alertness for minimum damage.

Preparations for rescue operations underway in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
