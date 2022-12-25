Home / India News / Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today
Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST

Breaking news today December 25, 2022:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

  • Dec 25, 2022 05:52 AM IST

    Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal: MeT

    Moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:52 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Thousands join march to make presence felt

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:12 AM IST

A motley crew of thousands joined the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, when it entered Delhi at the Badarpur border, with some people from other cities joining the march, just for a share of the action.

Congress supporters during the march. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos)
20 years of Delhi Metro: An era of safer, gender-sensitive transport

Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:56 AM IST

Over the past two decades, Delhi’s expansive Metro network has eased travel for women, especially with its safety provisions such as a separate coach, reserved seats and CCTV coverage, helping working people and students alike across the city.

Women passengers inside a reserved coach on a Violet Line train on Saturday evening. (Sanchit Khanna/ht photo)
After Shinde, Sattar in the soup over land allotment

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:49 AM IST

The Bombay HC has stayed the allotment by Sattar of a 35-acre government land in Washim district which he had allotted to a local resident during his tenure as revenue minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

File photo of Abdul Sattar, with chief minister Eknath Shinde (Facebook/AbdulSattarOfficial)
In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas to continue with Friday weekly off

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:00 AM IST

After releasing the holiday calendar, Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the weekly holiday in the madrasas would continue to be on Friday and the suggestion to make Sunday as week off was unlikely to be implemented.

In a meeting convened by the Madrasa Board last Tuesday , several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas on Sundays instead of Fridays. (Pic for representation)
House registered in Geelani’s name among 12 assets seized in Kashmir

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:58 PM IST

The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty,” said a state investigation agency spokesperson.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani died in September last year. The Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency (SIA) on Saturday sealed a dozen properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>122.89 crore belonging to the banned Jamat-e-Islami. (AP)
Dalit man beaten up for refusing to withdraw case in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Bhopal: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up and his house set on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwadi district by fellow villagers after he refused to withdraw a complaint against them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said on Saturday

Dalit man beaten up for refusing to withdraw case in Madhya Pradesh
Uttarakhand governor gives approval for stringent law against conversion

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:35 AM IST

The Uttarakhand assembly on November 30 had passed the law that defines religious conversion of two or more people as “mass conversion”.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as he approves the Anti-Conversion Amendment Bill passed by the state Legislative Assembly in November. (ANI)
Shivraj Chouhan meets BJP MLAs after internal survey flags ‘poor performance’

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:15 AM IST

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the central Indian state, the meetings are being seen as a last warning to the MLAs to improve performance or face denial of party ticket for the assembly polls, BJP functionaries said, seeking anonymity.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started holding one to one meetings with his BJP’s 127 lawmakers in the state (PTI)
Pune: 2 kill father, burn body over extramarital relationship, say cops

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Navnath Bansode, who ran an eatery that sold farsan, a fried snack. He was killed by his two sons -- Sujit Dhananjay Bansode (22), a second-year student at a computer engineering college, and Abhijit Dhananjay Bansode (18) studying in Class 12 -- on the intervening night of December 15 and 16 while he was asleep, police said on Saturday.

Two sons killed their 43-year-old father and burnt his body to hide the murder, apparently taking a leaf out of the Drishyam movie (Agencies/Representative use)
India in better position, says Sitharaman amid Covid surge in China

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:52 PM IST

New Delhi/Chennai: Many countries, including China, which had obtained the World Health Organisation’s approval for Covid vaccines much earlier than India are seeing resurgence of the pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House complex during Winter Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI12_22_2022_000194B) (PTI)
UP court orders survey of Mathura mosque complex

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:51 PM IST

Similar applications seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque complex were moved earlier by different petitioners, but were opposed by the counsel appearing for the mosque committee. In all other cases, orders are yet to be passed.

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has ordered a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque complex, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, and sought a report on January 20 (PTI)
JEE (Main) expands to 24 nations, centres soon in China, Australia

Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:50 PM IST

There will also be overseas testing centres in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Hong Kong and Thailand

Applications are open for the first phase of JEE Main and the test will be conducted between January 24 and 31, except Republic Day on January 26. The second phase will be held between April 6 and 12. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
West Bengal recovers 52.3 lakh misappropriated NREGS fund

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal has recovered around ₹52

West Bengal recovers <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52.3 lakh misappropriated NREGS fund
Police station building in Manipur set ablaze over woman’s death

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Following the woman’s death, the mob stormed the Pallel police station and set an old building, within the premises, on fire. There was a clash between the police and the locals. The police used tear gas to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control, officials said

A committee formed by locals have demanded the arrest of the accused police personnel within 24 hours and ex-gratia of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakhs to the family of the deceased. (ANI)
