Breaking: Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal today
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST
PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.
Dec 25, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Rain likely in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal: MeT
Moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur district of Tamilnadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, says Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Thousands join march to make presence felt
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:12 AM IST
A motley crew of thousands joined the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, when it entered Delhi at the Badarpur border, with some people from other cities joining the march, just for a share of the action.
20 years of Delhi Metro: An era of safer, gender-sensitive transport
Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Over the past two decades, Delhi’s expansive Metro network has eased travel for women, especially with its safety provisions such as a separate coach, reserved seats and CCTV coverage, helping working people and students alike across the city.
After Shinde, Sattar in the soup over land allotment
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:49 AM IST
The Bombay HC has stayed the allotment by Sattar of a 35-acre government land in Washim district which he had allotted to a local resident during his tenure as revenue minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas to continue with Friday weekly off
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:00 AM IST
After releasing the holiday calendar, Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the weekly holiday in the madrasas would continue to be on Friday and the suggestion to make Sunday as week off was unlikely to be implemented.
House registered in Geelani’s name among 12 assets seized in Kashmir
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:58 PM IST
The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty,” said a state investigation agency spokesperson.
Dalit man beaten up for refusing to withdraw case in Madhya Pradesh
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Bhopal: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up and his house set on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwadi district by fellow villagers after he refused to withdraw a complaint against them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said on Saturday
Uttarakhand governor gives approval for stringent law against conversion
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:35 AM IST
The Uttarakhand assembly on November 30 had passed the law that defines religious conversion of two or more people as “mass conversion”.
Shivraj Chouhan meets BJP MLAs after internal survey flags ‘poor performance’
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 05:15 AM IST
Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the central Indian state, the meetings are being seen as a last warning to the MLAs to improve performance or face denial of party ticket for the assembly polls, BJP functionaries said, seeking anonymity.
Pune: 2 kill father, burn body over extramarital relationship, say cops
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:53 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Navnath Bansode, who ran an eatery that sold farsan, a fried snack. He was killed by his two sons -- Sujit Dhananjay Bansode (22), a second-year student at a computer engineering college, and Abhijit Dhananjay Bansode (18) studying in Class 12 -- on the intervening night of December 15 and 16 while he was asleep, police said on Saturday.
India in better position, says Sitharaman amid Covid surge in China
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi/Chennai: Many countries, including China, which had obtained the World Health Organisation’s approval for Covid vaccines much earlier than India are seeing resurgence of the pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday
UP court orders survey of Mathura mosque complex
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Similar applications seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque complex were moved earlier by different petitioners, but were opposed by the counsel appearing for the mosque committee. In all other cases, orders are yet to be passed.
JEE (Main) expands to 24 nations, centres soon in China, Australia
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:50 PM IST
There will also be overseas testing centres in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Hong Kong and Thailand
West Bengal recovers ₹52.3 lakh misappropriated NREGS fund
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal has recovered around ₹52
Police station building in Manipur set ablaze over woman’s death
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST