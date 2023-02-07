Home / India News / Breaking highlights: NEET PG 2023 rescheduled to allow candidates who weren’t eligible due to delayed internship

Breaking highlights: NEET PG 2023 rescheduled to allow candidates who weren’t eligible due to delayed internship

india news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 11:18 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:05 PM IST

    BJP MP urges Amit Shah to rename Lucknow

    BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to change the name of Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow to "Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur".

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:58 PM IST

    Health ministry reschedules NEET PG 2023

    The health ministry has rescheduled NEET PG 2023 to allow candidates who weren’t eligible due to delayed internship.

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:03 PM IST

    Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after woman suffers cardiac arrest

    An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi on Tuesday made an emergency landing here in Rajasthan after a 60-year-old woman passenger fell ill - who was later declared dead by the hospital.

  • Feb 07, 2023 07:01 PM IST

    Turkish flag flies at half-mast at Embassy of Turkey in Delhi

    The Turkish flag flies at half-mast at the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi to mourn the death of over 5,000 people in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6.

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    Turkish President Erdogan declares 3-month state of emergency

    Turkish President Erdogan declares 3-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by massive earthquakes.

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    Flights delayed as dense fog engulfs Chennai

    Several flights were delayed while a few had to be diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy fog in Chennai on Tuesday Morning, according to Chennai airport authorities.

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens 'unpredictable' escalation

    Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an "unpredictable" escalation, reported Reuters.

  • Feb 07, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    Markets closing bell

    Markets close in red as Sensex ends 221 points down at 60,286; Nifty settles at 17,721

  • Feb 07, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    TN CM Stalin writes to PM Modi on demand of civil service aspirants to grant an extra attempt

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to consider the demand of civil service aspirants to grant an extra attempt with age relaxation to all aspirants who exhausted their last attempts due to the Covid pandemic.

  • Feb 07, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    Balasaheb Thorat resigns as Congress legislature party chief in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday resigned as the state legislature party head, PTI reported.

  • Feb 07, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    Ludhiana clash update: Two detained after shots fired in district court complex injuring one

    Two persons have been detained by the police following a clash outside district court complex in Ludhiana onTuesday which left one injured. Both parties had come to attend a hearing in the court in a case of house trespass registered at Model town police station.

  • Feb 07, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    CPI (M) protests against swearing-in of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as Madras HC additional judge

    CPI(M) on Tuesday protested near Madras High Court in Chennai, against the swearing-in of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a Madras High Court additional judge. The Supreme Court earlier dismissed petitions challenging her appointment.

  • Feb 07, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    Ludhiana: One injured in clash as shots fired in district court complex

    A person was injured in clash as shots were fired in district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday. A total 3 shots were fired following which the assailants escaped the spot.

  • Feb 07, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    More layoffs: Boeing to cut 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

    Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, around 2,000 jobs, AP reported.

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    SC dimisses petition by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging money laundering probe by ED against her

    Supreme Court dismissed petition filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the ED case being proceeded against her before a Ghaziabad court. The top court said that the question where the offence of money laundering took place is a “question of fact” to be decided during the trial.

  • Feb 07, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    AAP to protest over ‘mayoral election' row in front of Delhi BJP office today

  • Feb 07, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    23-year-old shot dead in Bihar during wedding ceremony

    In Bihar, a 23-year-old man Abhishek Kumar Singh was shot dead in Jagatpur during a wedding ceremony. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, ANI reported.

  • Feb 07, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    SC to hear pleas ahead of Victoria Gowri's swearing-in as Madras HC judge today

    The Supreme Court preponed the hearing of petitions against the appointment of advocate LC Victoria Gowri as a Madras high court judge in the wake of her swearing-in scheduled for 10.35am on Tuesday.

  • Feb 07, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Ex- Punjab min Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assests case to be produced before Mohali court today

    Ex-min Sadhu Singh Dharamsot - arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income - will be produced before a Mohali court Tuesday.

  • Feb 07, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Karnataka: About 137 students of private college admitted due to food poisoning in Mangaluru; probe on

  • Feb 07, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    North Korea to expand, intensify military drills to ensure ‘readiness for war’, reports AFP

    North Korea's top army officials have said they will expand and intensify military drills to ensure their readiness for war, reported AFP.

  • Feb 07, 2023 07:25 AM IST

    US rules out returning balloon debris to China, reports PTI

    The United States has ruled out the possibility of returning balloon debris to China on Monday, days after taking it down, reported PTI.

  • Feb 07, 2023 06:41 AM IST

    Turkey, Syria earthquake toll crosses 3,800 after three deadly strikes;

    Turkey and Syria were struck by 7.8 magnitude tremor at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep, US Geological Survey (USGS) said, marking the largest ever quake recorded in Turkey which shook the country for about two minutes.

  • Feb 07, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Pakistan unblocks Wikipedia, days after site was restricted for ‘blasphemous content’

    Pakistan's prime minister on Monday ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content".

  • Feb 07, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    At least 15 dead in landslides in southern Peru, reports AFP

    At least 15 people died, 20 injured and two are missing in landslides which happened in southern Peru, reported AFP.

