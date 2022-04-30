Home / India News / BREAKING: At least 10 people killed in explosion at Kabul mosque
BREAKING: At least 10 people killed in explosion at Kabul mosque

  Breaking news updates April 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 30, 2022 06:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2022 06:42 AM IST

    UN condemns 'deadly explosion' at mosque in Kabul: report

    The United Nations has condemned a "deadly explosion" at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured over 15.

    Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, issued a statement condemning the "heinous" attack, news agency ANI reported.

    "Today's blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence," he said as per ANI. "It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work," he added.

  • Apr 30, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk's criticism of the company

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk.

    Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies.
  • Apr 30, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    Pfizer’s Covid-19 drug fails test for ‘effectively preventing infection’

    Paxlovid failed to meet its primary goal of significantly reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection in adults exposed to the virus through a household contact, Pfizer said in a statement Friday. 

    The drug reduced risks by about a third compared with a placebo, which didn’t meet the threshold for statistical significance.

    Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said he was “disappointed” by the study results.

  • Apr 30, 2022 05:25 AM IST

    At least 10 people killed in explosion at Kabul mosque

    A blast targeted a mosque on Friday afternoon in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killing at least 10 people and 20 others injured, ANI reported quoting local media.

