Home / India News / LIVE: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi NCR
Live

LIVE: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi NCR

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:01 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 01, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Special prayers, early morning ‘Aarti’ at temples across India on New Year

    Special prayers to welcome the New Year begin early Sunday morning at temples across India.

  • Jan 01, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi NCR

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology (NCS). Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi NCR

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:01 AM IST

Breaking news highlights January 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ wish for 2023 in jibe at BJP

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 06:11 AM IST

The grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to end in Jammu Kashmir this month after covering several states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters while leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra towards Ashram on December 24. (Raj K Raj/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters while leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra towards Ashram on December 24. (Raj K Raj/HT)(HT_PRINT)

'Can't have such culture': BJP MP Pragya Thakur denounces celebrating New Year

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 05:33 AM IST

The BJP MP hits out at those who celebrate New Year by drinking alcohol and dance.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)
BJP MP Pragya Thakur was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)

Shah’s ‘KMF-Amul cooperation’ remark triggers social media row

india news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 05:33 AM IST

A Twitter campaign began on Saturday, demanding that the KMF Nandini be saved, with hashtag #SaveNandini trending.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Amit Shah said that if Amul and Nandini work jointly, in three years they will be primary diaries at every village. (PTI)
Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Amit Shah said that if Amul and Nandini work jointly, in three years they will be primary diaries at every village. (PTI)

Cops arrest atheist society chief

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 10:45 PM IST

The Dalit activist allegedly made derogatory comments on the birth of Lord Ayyappa, besides ridiculing Lord Siva and Lord Vishnu, while addressing a meeting of the Atheist Society of India at Kodangal a few days ago

Police said Bharata Nasthika Samajam (Atheist Society of India) president Bhairi Naresh aresh was taken into custody at Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district, after tracking his mobile call data. (HT Archives)
Police said Bharata Nasthika Samajam (Atheist Society of India) president Bhairi Naresh aresh was taken into custody at Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district, after tracking his mobile call data. (HT Archives)

Edu ministry forms plan to bring in ‘Bharatiya Games’ in schools

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 10:42 PM IST

The first “Bharatiya Games” initiative, under which the government is set to introduce indigenous games in schools, will be implemented by appointing a teacher as a point of contact, developing annual and monthly training programmes for them, training students under those teachers, and review and recognition of their performance by experts, according to a plan chalked out by the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division of the education ministry

The first interschool competition under the initiative will be held in January, officials said.
The first interschool competition under the initiative will be held in January, officials said.

Assam merges 4 districts before delimitation move

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:40 PM IST

On December 27, the poll panel announced it has initiated the delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam using the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats

The decision to merge four existing districts was taken at the Assam cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI)
The decision to merge four existing districts was taken at the Assam cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI)

Contractor dies by suicide inKarnataka,political row erupts

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:40 PM IST

President of the Tumakuru District Contractors’ Association, Balaram, said the man had accrued huge amounts of loans and even sold his house five months ago to repay the debt.

According to the police, the contractor’s body was found at a guest house in Devarayanadurga and a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter at Kyathasandra Police Station.
According to the police, the contractor’s body was found at a guest house in Devarayanadurga and a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter at Kyathasandra Police Station.

Nine dead as SUV collides with bus in Gujarat’s Navsari

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:40 PM IST

Nine people were killed and 29 others were injured when a sports utility vehicle collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat early on Saturday morning, police officers said

HT Image
HT Image

Main accused in Bihar hooch tragedy arrested in Delhi: Police

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto(45), a resident of Doila village in Saran, said special commissioner of police (crime branch), Delhi, Ravindra Singh Yadav

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the main accused, identified as Ram Babu Mahto, in the recent Bihar hooch tragedy, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the main accused, identified as Ram Babu Mahto, in the recent Bihar hooch tragedy, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Free PDS scheme is likely to yield political dividend but may bloat subsidy bill: Experts

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme will be stopped, the cabinet decided last week. Instead, nearly 813 million beneficiaries will receive free food through the public distribution system under the National Food Security Act 2013.

The PMGKAY provided 5kg of food grains per month per head for free, in addition to the usual quota of rice and wheat provided under the NFSA at a subsidised price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-3 per kg, which will now be offered at no cost. (HT file)
The PMGKAY provided 5kg of food grains per month per head for free, in addition to the usual quota of rice and wheat provided under the NFSA at a subsidised price of 2-3 per kg, which will now be offered at no cost. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh panel on OBC quota holds meet, says report in 3 months

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The newly constituted five-member committee to decide the other backward classes (OBC) reservation in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections, on Saturday said it will take at least five to six months to complete the task

Justice (Retd) Ram Avatar Singh, head of a commission set up to decide the OBC reservation for Uttar Pradesh’s urban local body elections, with other members during a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)
Justice (Retd) Ram Avatar Singh, head of a commission set up to decide the OBC reservation for Uttar Pradesh’s urban local body elections, with other members during a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)

House panel to meet big tech, IT ministryon data protection

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

“The primary aim is to understand from stakeholders across the sector as to how citizens’ data is being protected,” a person familiar with the matter said, seeking anonymity.

The parliamentary committee on IT will meet executives of technology firmsto discuss concerns on safeguards for data protection (Getty Images)
The parliamentary committee on IT will meet executives of technology firmsto discuss concerns on safeguards for data protection (Getty Images)

Pilots failing preflight alcohol test more than doubles in 2022: DGCA data

india news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:38 PM IST

At least 41 pilots failed mandatory alcohol test in 2022, more than double compared to 19 cases reported the year before, according to data maintained by DGCA

The number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021. (Representational image)
The number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021. (Representational image)

Delhi LG eases norms for nightlife at hotels

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 11:21 PM IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved new licensing norms that will allow 5-star and 4-star hotels to operate more than one restaurant round-the-clock, even as eateries at all 3-star hotels will be allowed to operate till 2am and those in other categories will be able to operate till 1am, according to officials

Delhi’s nightlife scene (Image for representation only)
Delhi’s nightlife scene (Image for representation only)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out