LIVE: 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi NCR
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:01 AM IST
Breaking news highlights January 1, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Jan 01, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Special prayers, early morning ‘Aarti’ at temples across India on New Year
Special prayers to welcome the New Year begin early Sunday morning at temples across India.
Jan 01, 2023 06:20 AM IST
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi NCR
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, ANI reported citing National Center for Seismology (NCS). Read more
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ wish for 2023 in jibe at BJP
Published on Jan 01, 2023 06:11 AM IST
The grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to end in Jammu Kashmir this month after covering several states.
'Can't have such culture': BJP MP Pragya Thakur denounces celebrating New Year
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 05:33 AM IST
The BJP MP hits out at those who celebrate New Year by drinking alcohol and dance.
Shah’s ‘KMF-Amul cooperation’ remark triggers social media row
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 05:33 AM IST
A Twitter campaign began on Saturday, demanding that the KMF Nandini be saved, with hashtag #SaveNandini trending.
Cops arrest atheist society chief
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 10:45 PM IST
The Dalit activist allegedly made derogatory comments on the birth of Lord Ayyappa, besides ridiculing Lord Siva and Lord Vishnu, while addressing a meeting of the Atheist Society of India at Kodangal a few days ago
Edu ministry forms plan to bring in ‘Bharatiya Games’ in schools
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 10:42 PM IST
The first “Bharatiya Games” initiative, under which the government is set to introduce indigenous games in schools, will be implemented by appointing a teacher as a point of contact, developing annual and monthly training programmes for them, training students under those teachers, and review and recognition of their performance by experts, according to a plan chalked out by the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division of the education ministry
Assam merges 4 districts before delimitation move
On December 27, the poll panel announced it has initiated the delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam using the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats
Contractor dies by suicide inKarnataka,political row erupts
President of the Tumakuru District Contractors’ Association, Balaram, said the man had accrued huge amounts of loans and even sold his house five months ago to repay the debt.
Nine dead as SUV collides with bus in Gujarat’s Navsari
Nine people were killed and 29 others were injured when a sports utility vehicle collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat early on Saturday morning, police officers said
Main accused in Bihar hooch tragedy arrested in Delhi: Police
The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto(45), a resident of Doila village in Saran, said special commissioner of police (crime branch), Delhi, Ravindra Singh Yadav
Free PDS scheme is likely to yield political dividend but may bloat subsidy bill: Experts
The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme will be stopped, the cabinet decided last week. Instead, nearly 813 million beneficiaries will receive free food through the public distribution system under the National Food Security Act 2013.
Uttar Pradesh panel on OBC quota holds meet, says report in 3 months
The newly constituted five-member committee to decide the other backward classes (OBC) reservation in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections, on Saturday said it will take at least five to six months to complete the task
House panel to meet big tech, IT ministryon data protection
“The primary aim is to understand from stakeholders across the sector as to how citizens’ data is being protected,” a person familiar with the matter said, seeking anonymity.
Pilots failing preflight alcohol test more than doubles in 2022: DGCA data
At least 41 pilots failed mandatory alcohol test in 2022, more than double compared to 19 cases reported the year before, according to data maintained by DGCA
Delhi LG eases norms for nightlife at hotels
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 11:21 PM IST