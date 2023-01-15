LIVE highlights: Three dead, 16 hurt in ammunition blast in Russian's Belgorod near Ukraine
Jan 15, 2023 09:43 PM IST
PM Modi ‘pained’ by Nepal plane crash: ‘Precious lives lost including Indians'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal” in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. Read full story
Jan 15, 2023 08:04 PM IST
One dead after Myanmar rebels attack provincial celebration
One person was killed and eight others wounded when rebels opposed to the ruling junta attacked a state celebration in eastern Myanmar on Sunday, the military said.
The nation has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government was toppled in an army coup almost two years ago, reported AFP.
Jan 15, 2023 07:05 PM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing in MP's Dhar district after glitch, ANI reports citing CMO.
Jan 15, 2023 06:08 PM IST
GRAP III restrictions revoked from Delhi-NCR
Restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III revoked from Delhi-NCR: Commission for Air Quality Management.
Jan 15, 2023 05:24 PM IST
Father-son duo arrested for attempting suicide at relative's place in UP
A man and his son were arrested for allegedly attempting suicide at a relative's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Ugapur market area under Aurai police station limits on Saturday evening, they said. (PTI)
Jan 15, 2023 03:13 PM IST
US: 19 killed, several remain without power as storm hits flooded California
As the storm in California continues to wreak havoc in California, it has already claimed 19 lives and as many as 400,000 had been without power at some point during the downpour, The Hill reported. (ANI)
Jan 15, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Nepal plane crash: Embassy shares details of Indians on board, helpline number
Helplines of Embassy:
I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021
II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699
Helpline contacts of Embassy:
Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation.
Jan 15, 2023 02:01 PM IST
Mayawati's optimism for 2024: Attacks BJP, concerns over EVM
Mayawati on Sunday continued her attack on the ruling BJP as she turned 67 with her party workers celebrating the day as "Jan Kalyankari Diwas". The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister - whose Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has faced an abysmal poll performance in the recent times - called on to her party workers to start preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more
Jan 15, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Santokh Singh Chaudhary cremated with full state honours
Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the two time MP from Jalandhar, cremated with full state honours. Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders were present. Funeral took place MP's native village.
Jan 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Santokh Singh Chaudhary
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party's MP who passed yesterday in Ludhiana. Chaudhary collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra and was rushed to a hospital and passed away later. (ANI)
Jan 15, 2023 11:31 AM IST
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the 8th Vande Bharat Express of the country that will connect Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. This is the first Vande Bharat of this year and the second to be flagged off in 15 days, PM Modi said lauding the speed at which the work for Vande Bharat is going on in the country. Read more
Jan 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST
‘An outstanding train’: Railway Minister on Vande Bharat Express
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said development and railway should be above politics. He added that Centre is providing ₹3,500 crore and Telangana must use the opportunity to develop railways.
Jan 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST
‘Golden opportunity to connect with people’, says Army chief on first ever Army Day parade outside Delhi
“For the first time #ArmyDay parade & other events related to it are being held outside the national capital Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity to Army to connect to the people. I'm confident this will make our relations even stronger,” Army chief General M Pande said during his address.
Jan 15, 2023 09:20 AM IST
‘Every Indian is proud’: PM Modi wishes on Army Day
Marking the Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extends his wishes to all Army personnel, veterans and family members.
Jan 15, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai
Administration has made arrangements for smooth conduct of Jallikattu in Madurai's Avaniyapura. “3 levels of barricading have been put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena & spectators are also protected,” Madurai district collector told ANI.
Jan 15, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Several flights delayed due to fog in Delhi
Some flights are delayed due to fog in the national capital. According to ANI, Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun have been delayed.
Jan 15, 2023 07:04 AM IST
Russia launches major attacks on Ukraine, kills 12
Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters. (ANI)
Jan 15, 2023 05:47 AM IST
UK PM announces providing Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine amid missile attacks from Russia
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced to provide Challenger 2 tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks, reports The Associated Press. (ANI)
Jan 15, 2023 05:42 AM IST
Delhi opens shelter homes for homeless people due to increasing cold
Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.
Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar. (ANI)