LIVE highlights: Three dead, 16 hurt in ammunition blast in Russian's Belgorod near Ukraine

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Breaking news highlights January 15, 2023:

ByHT News Desk
  • Jan 15, 2023 09:43 PM IST

    PM Modi ‘pained’ by Nepal plane crash: ‘Precious lives lost including Indians'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal” in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. Read full story

  • Jan 15, 2023 08:04 PM IST

    One dead after Myanmar rebels attack provincial celebration

    One person was killed and eight others wounded when rebels opposed to the ruling junta attacked a state celebration in eastern Myanmar on Sunday, the military said.

    The nation has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government was toppled in an army coup almost two years ago, reported AFP. 

  • Jan 15, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing in MP's Dhar district after glitch, ANI reports citing CMO.

  • Jan 15, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    GRAP III restrictions revoked from Delhi-NCR

    Restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III revoked from Delhi-NCR: Commission for Air Quality Management.

  • Jan 15, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    Father-son duo arrested for attempting suicide at relative's place in UP

    A man and his son were arrested for allegedly attempting suicide at a relative's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

    The incident took place in Ugapur market area under Aurai police station limits on Saturday evening, they said. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 2023 03:13 PM IST

    US: 19 killed, several remain without power as storm hits flooded California

    As the storm in California continues to wreak havoc in California, it has already claimed 19 lives and as many as 400,000 had been without power at some point during the downpour, The Hill reported. (ANI)

  • Jan 15, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash: Embassy shares details of Indians on board, helpline number

    Helplines of Embassy:

    I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021

    II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

    Helpline contacts of Embassy:

    Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation.

  • Jan 15, 2023 02:01 PM IST

    Mayawati's optimism for 2024: Attacks BJP, concerns over EVM

    Mayawati on Sunday continued her attack on the ruling BJP as she turned 67 with her party workers celebrating the day as "Jan Kalyankari Diwas". The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister - whose Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has faced an abysmal poll performance in the recent times - called on to her party workers to start preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

  • Jan 15, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Santokh Singh Chaudhary cremated with full state honours

    Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the two time MP from Jalandhar, cremated with full state honours. Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders were present. Funeral took place MP's native village.

  • Jan 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Santokh Singh Chaudhary

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party's MP who passed yesterday in Ludhiana. Chaudhary collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra and was rushed to a hospital and passed away later. (ANI)

  • Jan 15, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the 8th Vande Bharat Express of the country that will connect Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. This is the first Vande Bharat of this year and the second to be flagged off in 15 days, PM Modi said lauding the speed at which the work for Vande Bharat is going on in the country. Read more

  • Jan 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    ‘An outstanding train’: Railway Minister on Vande Bharat Express

    Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said development and railway should be above politics. He added that Centre is providing 3,500 crore and Telangana must use the opportunity to develop railways.

  • Jan 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    ‘Golden opportunity to connect with people’, says Army chief on first ever Army Day parade outside Delhi

    “For the first time #ArmyDay parade & other events related to it are being held outside the national capital Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity to Army to connect to the people. I'm confident this will make our relations even stronger,” Army chief General M Pande said during his address.

  • Jan 15, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    ‘Every Indian is proud’: PM Modi wishes on Army Day

    Marking the Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extends his wishes to all Army personnel, veterans and family members.

  • Jan 15, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai

    Administration has made arrangements for smooth conduct of Jallikattu in Madurai's Avaniyapura. “3 levels of barricading have been put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena & spectators are also protected,” Madurai district collector told ANI.

  • Jan 15, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    Several flights delayed due to fog in Delhi

    Some flights are delayed due to fog in the national capital. According to ANI, Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun have been delayed. 

  • Jan 15, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    Russia launches major attacks on Ukraine, kills 12

    Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters. (ANI)

  • Jan 15, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    UK PM announces providing Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine amid missile attacks from Russia

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced to provide Challenger 2 tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks, reports The Associated Press. (ANI)

  • Jan 15, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Delhi opens shelter homes for homeless people due to increasing cold

    Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people.

    Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) provides facilities like TV, books, washrooms, mohalla clinics in a night shelter near Dandi Park, Yamuna Bazar. (ANI)

breaking news

