Live
BREAKING: China ends quarantine for overseas travellers
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 8, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be expanded today
The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.
-
Jan 08, 2023 06:13 AM IST
China ends quarantine for overseas travellers
China on Saturday lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases, reported AFP.
Topics
2 workers killed as slab of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad
Published on Jan 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST
The incident took place when the slab on the fifth floor of the building collapsed on the roof of the fourth floor and subsequently the third floor, where two workers got trapped under the debris and died, news agency PTI quoted police.
BREAKING: China ends quarantine for overseas travellers
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 8, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
‘World looks at India to stabilise supply chain’: PM Modi
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:05 AM IST
“In order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusion. Today, the entire world is reposing its faith in India, and we are being looked up to as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain," Modi said.
Two passengers de-boarded for misbehaving with crew of Go First
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 04:50 AM IST
The incident, which took place on Go First flight 372, has also been reported to the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an airline official confirmed.
Andhra govt orders judicial probe into stampede deaths at Naidu rallies
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:03 AM IST
The retired judge would probe the circumstances that led to the stampedes during Naidu’s rallies, leading to the death of 11 persons – eight at Kandukuru on December 28 and three at Guntur on January 1
Siddaramaiah’s attack on RSS sparks slugfest
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:02 AM IST
Responding to the statement, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi asked the Congress to take action against Siddaramaiah who spoke directly against the Hindu religion by saying Sanatana Dharma members murdered Gauri Lankesh
12 cheetahs may be brought from South Africa on Jan 20
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:04 AM IST
A South African official associated with the project said the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has given his in-principle approval and a final MoU will be finalized in a week.
Air India incident: Crew, pilot de-rostered; liquor policy under lens
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 01:04 AM IST
Air India (AI) has de-rostered one pilot and four cabin crew, and is reviewing its policy on serving alcohol after a passenger urinated on a co-flyer, the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Saturday
End mindless compliances: PM Modi to chief secretaries at key event
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:55 PM IST
The prime minister also spoke about the development of both physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cyber security.
PTI | , New Delhi
Joshimath crisis: Plea filed in SC demanding ‘national disaster’ label
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:45 PM IST
The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.
PTI | , New Delhi
Akhilesh attacks Centre’s plan of foreign universities’ campuses in India
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 03:04 AM IST
It would be praiseworthy if efforts are made to open the campuses of Indian universities abroad, said Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet
Centre declares Hizbul operative Asif Maqbool Dar as terrorist under UAPA
Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:36 PM IST
The ministry said Dar has been involved in instigating the youth of Kashmir Valley using social media platforms for terrorist activities.
Daily brief: In a 1st, IAF woman fighter pilot to be part of joint air exercise
Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
IMD issues red alert as Delhi shivers in cold, breathes foul air
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 11:28 PM IST
Delhi's air was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the AQI reaching 359, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
ANI | , New Delhi
On camera, leopard rescued after it entered a house in UP's Aligarh
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 08:54 PM IST