BREAKING: China ends quarantine for overseas travellers

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST

Breaking news live updates January 8, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be expanded today

    The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

  • Jan 08, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    China ends quarantine for overseas travellers

    China on Saturday lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases, reported AFP. 

breaking news

2 workers killed as slab of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST

The incident took place when the slab on the fifth floor of the building collapsed on the roof of the fourth floor and subsequently the third floor, where two workers got trapped under the debris and died, news agency PTI quoted police.

The rescue operation was conducted by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, the fire department, and the police.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
ByHT News Desk

‘World looks at India to stabilise supply chain’: PM Modi

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:05 AM IST

“In order to build a developed India, the country is focussing on four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusion. Today, the entire world is reposing its faith in India, and we are being looked up to as a country that can bring stability to the global supply chain," Modi said.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi.(ANI)(MINT_PRINT)
ByHT Correspondents
Two passengers de-boarded for misbehaving with crew of Go First

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 04:50 AM IST

The incident, which took place on Go First flight 372, has also been reported to the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an airline official confirmed.

“The matter was reported to the pilot in command and a warning was given to the passengers. They, however, continued to misbehave,” the airline official added. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Andhra govt orders judicial probe into stampede deaths at Naidu rallies

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The retired judge would probe the circumstances that led to the stampedes during Naidu’s rallies, leading to the death of 11 persons – eight at Kandukuru on December 28 and three at Guntur on January 1

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh said the judicial commission of inquiry into the stampede deaths at Chandrababu Naidu rallies would be headed by retired state high court judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Siddaramaiah’s attack on RSS sparks slugfest

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Responding to the statement, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi asked the Congress to take action against Siddaramaiah who spoke directly against the Hindu religion by saying Sanatana Dharma members murdered Gauri Lankesh

Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed by those belonging to Sanatana Dharma, which he said the RSS professes to champion. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
12 cheetahs may be brought from South Africa on Jan 20

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:04 AM IST

A South African official associated with the project said the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has given his in-principle approval and a final MoU will be finalized in a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park on September 17. (Unsplash)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Air India incident: Crew, pilot de-rostered; liquor policy under lens

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Air India (AI) has de-rostered one pilot and four cabin crew, and is reviewing its policy on serving alcohol after a passenger urinated on a co-flyer, the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Campbell Wilson said on Saturday

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the airline has initiated steps with a view to materially strengthen and improve how such incidents would be addressed in future.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
End mindless compliances: PM Modi to chief secretaries at key event

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The prime minister also spoke about the development of both physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cyber security.

New Delhi, Jan 07 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Second National Conference of Chief Secretaries, in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra and others also present.(ANI Photo)(Narendra Modi Twitter)
PTI | , New Delhi
Joshimath crisis: Plea filed in SC demanding ‘national disaster’ label

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

Joshimath: Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday,(PTI)
PTI | , New Delhi
Akhilesh attacks Centre’s plan of foreign universities’ campuses in India

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 03:04 AM IST

It would be praiseworthy if efforts are made to open the campuses of Indian universities abroad, said Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Centre declares Hizbul operative Asif Maqbool Dar as terrorist under UAPA

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:36 PM IST

The ministry said Dar has been involved in instigating the youth of Kashmir Valley using social media platforms for terrorist activities.

Dar is accused in a case relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist organisation to undertake violent terrorist act in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India.
ByHT News Desk
Daily brief: In a 1st, IAF woman fighter pilot to be part of joint air exercise

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Squadron leader Avani Chaturvedi, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) first female fighter pilot, is set to take part in a maiden air exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2023’ in Japan.(File)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
IMD issues red alert as Delhi shivers in cold, breathes foul air

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Delhi's air was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, with the AQI reaching 359, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Met office said the double whammy of a declining air quality and the ongoing severe cold wave will only add to the woes of residents, adding that Delhi's air quality will hover in the 'very poor' category over the next three to four days.(File)
ANI | , New Delhi
On camera, leopard rescued after it entered a house in UP's Aligarh

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 08:54 PM IST

A large number of officials were a part of the rescue operation in the UP village.

Officials seen carrying the big cat. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
