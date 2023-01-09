Live
BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Breaking news live updates January 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 09, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," he wrote on Twitter.
Topics
SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act today
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:58 AM IST
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha has listed as many as six petitions, including those filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, against the provisions of the law.
PTI |
SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law today
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:02 AM IST
In a path-breaking order, the top court had on May 11 last year decided to put in abeyance the penal law on sedition till an “appropriate” government forum re-examined it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.
PTI |
NEET to Tamil Nadu’s name: DMK, guv at loggerheads on issues
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:00 AM IST
The strain in the relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and governor started over the pendency over the anti-NEET Bill
Jagan govt ban on roadshows, rallies sparks political slugfest
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST
Within a day of issuance of the GO, police enforced the order to prevent the public rally of Naidu during his three-day tour at his constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district from January 4 to 6. The police seized his campaign vehicle, snatched the microphones and put up barricades all along the route
Pawan, Naidu vow joint fight against Jagan govt
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party led by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday vowed to launch a forum for protection of democracy
Pension liability under House panel’s lens
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:12 AM IST
Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have announced reverting to the old pension scheme, even as the party won Himachal Pradesh in the latest round of assembly polls banking on a slew of promises, including one to go back to OPS.
Education ministry gears up for events linked to G20 presidency
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:58 AM IST
India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. India began its one-year journey with a unique outreach campaign called University Connect, an effort to involve youngsters in the country’s G20 presidency.
ED seeks Isro’s aid to monitor assets attached in PMLA cases
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:48 PM IST
The federal anti-money laundering probe agency has also requested the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to develop a software to process satellite images of attached properties
Contagious subvariant still in circulation; no cause for panic: Experts
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:07 AM IST
Experts say there was no reason to panic as there has been no unusual surge in cases reported from any part of the country.
Pak-based Khalistan terrorist behind Ludhiana court blast: NIA
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:44 PM IST
The NIA filed a charge sheet before a Mohali court on Saturday, naming Gagandeep Singh, Surmukh Singh alias Sammu, Dilbagh Singh alias Baggo, Rajanpreet Singh and a Pakistani national Zulfikar alias Pahalwan, who it said were part of the conspiracy
India has the most talented diaspora: Jaishankar at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Sammelan
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 12:02 AM IST
The Indian government is working with many countries to develop better workplaces for Indians and NRIs abroad with a more secure travel experience and to ensure a non-discriminatory environment, Jaishankar said at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Sammelan in Indore
India chapter of Run Blue campaign on water conservation flagged off
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:41 PM IST
NEW DELHI India’s G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday flagged off the India chapter of the Run Blue campaign from New Delhi to raise awareness about water conservation by organising 200 marathons across the world
Staring at uncertain future, say Joshimath residents
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST
As several houses in Joshimath in Chamoli district developed cracks due to land subsidence activities, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared all nine wards of the temple town as “landslide-subsidence zone” and unsafe for living
Check carrying capacity of Joshimath, install drainage systems: Experts
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:49 AM IST
Following a survey, a team of bureaucrats and experts made several recommendations, which primarily include involving premier institutions to conduct studies on different aspects of the emerging situation in Joshimath.
Joshimath declared ‘unsafe for living’, govt focus on evacuation
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:45 AM IST