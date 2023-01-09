Home / India News / BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
Live

BREAKING: Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Breaking news live updates January 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 09, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Joe Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," he wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act today

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:58 AM IST

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha has listed as many as six petitions, including those filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, against the provisions of the law.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Supreme Court. (PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law today

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:02 AM IST

In a path-breaking order, the top court had on May 11 last year decided to put in abeyance the penal law on sedition till an “appropriate” government forum re-examined it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Supreme Court. (PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

NEET to Tamil Nadu’s name: DMK, guv at loggerheads on issues

india news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The strain in the relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and governor started over the pendency over the anti-NEET Bill

NEET to Tamil Nadu’s name: DMK, guv at loggerheads on issues
NEET to Tamil Nadu’s name: DMK, guv at loggerheads on issues
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Jagan govt ban on roadshows, rallies sparks political slugfest

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Within a day of issuance of the GO, police enforced the order to prevent the public rally of Naidu during his three-day tour at his constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district from January 4 to 6. The police seized his campaign vehicle, snatched the microphones and put up barricades all along the route

The immediate provocation for the issuance of the government order was the two stampede incidents at the public rallies of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)
The immediate provocation for the issuance of the government order was the two stampede incidents at the public rallies of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Pawan, Naidu vow joint fight against Jagan govt

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party led by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday vowed to launch a forum for protection of democracy

Pawan Kalyan came to the residence of N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad in the afternoon and held discussions for nearly two hours
Pawan Kalyan came to the residence of N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad in the afternoon and held discussions for nearly two hours
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story

Pension liability under House panel’s lens

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have announced reverting to the old pension scheme, even as the party won Himachal Pradesh in the latest round of assembly polls banking on a slew of promises, including one to go back to OPS.

This week, experts, representatives of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a government think tank, and the expenditure secretary will brief the parliamentary panel on the issue of pension liability of the Centre and the states. (ANI)
This week, experts, representatives of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a government think tank, and the expenditure secretary will brief the parliamentary panel on the issue of pension liability of the Centre and the states. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Close Story

Education ministry gears up for events linked to G20 presidency

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:58 AM IST

India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. India began its one-year journey with a unique outreach campaign called University Connect, an effort to involve youngsters in the country’s G20 presidency.

India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. (AFP)
India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. (AFP)
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Close Story

ED seeks Isro’s aid to monitor assets attached in PMLA cases

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency has also requested the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to develop a software to process satellite images of attached properties

As on March 31, 2022, the value of movable and immovable assets attached by ED is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>104,702 crore through 1,739 provisional attachment orders issued by it in 5,422 PMLA cases (Representational image)
As on March 31, 2022, the value of movable and immovable assets attached by ED is worth 104,702 crore through 1,739 provisional attachment orders issued by it in 5,422 PMLA cases (Representational image)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Close Story

Contagious subvariant still in circulation; no cause for panic: Experts

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 05:07 AM IST

Experts say there was no reason to panic as there has been no unusual surge in cases reported from any part of the country.

In India, the first positive sample of the subvariant was reported in October last year. (PTI)
In India, the first positive sample of the subvariant was reported in October last year. (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story

Pak-based Khalistan terrorist behind Ludhiana court blast: NIA

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:44 PM IST

The NIA filed a charge sheet before a Mohali court on Saturday, naming Gagandeep Singh, Surmukh Singh alias Sammu, Dilbagh Singh alias Baggo, Rajanpreet Singh and a Pakistani national Zulfikar alias Pahalwan, who it said were part of the conspiracy

Suspected bomber Gagandeep Singh was killed in the blast in Ludhiana court on December 22, 2021. (HT Archive)
Suspected bomber Gagandeep Singh was killed in the blast in Ludhiana court on December 22, 2021. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

India has the most talented diaspora: Jaishankar at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Sammelan

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The Indian government is working with many countries to develop better workplaces for Indians and NRIs abroad with a more secure travel experience and to ensure a non-discriminatory environment, Jaishankar said at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Sammelan in Indore

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Sunday. (PTI)
Union ministers S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

India chapter of Run Blue campaign on water conservation flagged off

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:41 PM IST

NEW DELHI India’s G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday flagged off the India chapter of the Run Blue campaign from New Delhi to raise awareness about water conservation by organising 200 marathons across the world

India chapter of Run Blue campaign on water conservation flagged off
India chapter of Run Blue campaign on water conservation flagged off
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Staring at uncertain future, say Joshimath residents

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST

As several houses in Joshimath in Chamoli district developed cracks due to land subsidence activities, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared all nine wards of the temple town as “landslide-subsidence zone” and unsafe for living

A man shows cracks in his house at Joshimath. (PTI)
A man shows cracks in his house at Joshimath. (PTI)
ByAmit Bathla
Close Story

Check carrying capacity of Joshimath, install drainage systems: Experts

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:49 AM IST

Following a survey, a team of bureaucrats and experts made several recommendations, which primarily include involving premier institutions to conduct studies on different aspects of the emerging situation in Joshimath.

A resident sits next to a cracked wall of her house at Joshimath in Chamoli district of India's Uttarakhand. (AFP)
A resident sits next to a cracked wall of her house at Joshimath in Chamoli district of India's Uttarakhand. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Joshimath declared ‘unsafe for living’, govt focus on evacuation

india news
Updated on Jan 09, 2023 04:45 AM IST

Land subsidence has resulted in cracks in over 600 houses out of around 4,500 buildings in Joshimath — known as the gateway to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage sites and famous skiing destination Auli.

A temple collapses after the gradual 'sinking' of Joshimath in Chamoli district, on Sunday. (PTI)
A temple collapses after the gradual 'sinking' of Joshimath in Chamoli district, on Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out