Breaking: EC distributes ballot boxes, papers ahead of presidential polls

Follow all the updates here:
Jul 13, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Presidential polls: Election Commission starts distributing ballot boxes, papers ahead of voting day
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022 scheduled on July 18.
An air ticket has been booked in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" to meet the timelines for presidential elections. Mr Ballot box has a prominent role in the process of Presidential elections. It is no ordinary box as it is to hold the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy on the planet.
Opposition leaders said the 6.5 metre high structure showed lions with bared fangs, unlike the Lion Capital in Sarnath, which comprises four Asiatic lions standing back to back and was adopted as India’s official emblem in 1950.
The NTA on Tuesday dismissed allegations of bias in allotment of CUET dates, saying the exam schedule for each subject was created using an algorithm and that no particular protocol was followed in this regard.
Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher, however, said that such documents which are unscientific, more propaganda than policy, should be thrown out. She questioned why a psychiatrist was writing about nutrition.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday formed a special investigation team to look into six cases registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in various districts of the state, officials said.
Police said on Tuesday evening, the terrorists opened fire on the police Naka party in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to three policemen. They fled from the spot soon after the attack. The injured policemen were shifted to a hospital, where assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmed succumbed to injuries, the police added.
Dr Sachan was the key accused in the fraud and also a key suspect in the murders of two chief medical officers (CMOs), Dr Vinod Kumar Arya and his successor Dr BP Singh, in a similar manner. Dr Arya was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vikas Nagar on October 27, 2010 while Dr BP Singh was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vijayant Khand, Gomti Nagar on April 2, 2011.
The interim bail granted to journalist Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, in a case filed against him in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, has been extended till further orders by the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter again on September 7.
There is no substitute for hard work and “short-cut politics” will harm the country in the long run, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jharkhand on Tuesday, appealing to people to reject politics based on populist measures.
YSRCP announced support to Murmu much earlier and its general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy accompanied her while she filed her nomination on June 26. However, it was only on Monday that the TDP took a decision to support her candidature.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the presidential election slated for July 18
Away from the action but still aiming to be connected is VK Sasikala who joined hands with her estranged brother V Dhivakaran’s political outfit who wants to support her to merge all factions and reclaim the AIADMK.