Breaking: EC distributes ballot boxes, papers ahead of presidential polls

Updated on Jul 13, 2022 05:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Jul 13, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    Presidential polls: Election Commission starts distributing ballot boxes, papers ahead of voting day

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022 scheduled on July 18.

    An air ticket has been booked in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" to meet the timelines for presidential elections. Mr Ballot box has a prominent role in the process of Presidential elections. It is no ordinary box as it is to hold the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy on the planet.

breaking news
india news

Breaking news live updates July 13, 2022

Updated on Jul 13, 2022 05:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Artists say no distortion amid row over ‘aggressive’ emblem

  • Opposition leaders said the 6.5 metre high structure showed lions with bared fangs, unlike the Lion Capital in Sarnath, which comprises four Asiatic lions standing back to back and was adopted as India’s official emblem in 1950.
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 04:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

NTA denies delay, partiality in schedule for CUET amid row

The NTA on Tuesday dismissed allegations of bias in allotment of CUET dates, saying the exam schedule for each subject was created using an algorithm and that no particular protocol was followed in this regard.
The NTA, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, on Monday announced that the CUET exam for undergraduate admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 20. (HT file)
The NTA, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, on Monday announced that the CUET exam for undergraduate admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 20. (HT file)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
india news

Democratic maturity displayed by conduct in House: Modi

Legislators should reflect the aspirations and feelings of people because their conduct shows the democratic maturity of our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries during the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries during the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByArun Kumar, Patna
india news

NEP paper says eggs, meat lead to lifestyle disorders, researcher call it unscientific

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher, however, said that such documents which are unscientific, more propaganda than policy, should be thrown out. She questioned why a psychiatrist was writing about nutrition.
The new position paper was published under the leadership of Dr K John Vijay Sagar, professor and head, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Representational photo)
The new position paper was published under the leadership of Dr K John Vijay Sagar, professor and head, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Representational photo)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

UP forms SIT to look into 6 cases on Mohammed Zubair

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday formed a special investigation team to look into six cases registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in various districts of the state, officials said.
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair being produced in a Sitapur court. (ANI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair being produced in a Sitapur court. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

376-crore heroin seized from Mundra port in Gujarat

The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has seized 75 kg of heroin estimated to be worth 376 crore from a container at the Mundra port in Kutch district
The shipment was allegedly sourced from Ajman Free Zone in the UAE and it arrived at the Mundra port on May 13. (Photo credit: Gujarat ATS)
The shipment was allegedly sourced from Ajman Free Zone in the UAE and it arrived at the Mundra port on May 13. (Photo credit: Gujarat ATS)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak
india news

SI killed after terrorists attack police checkpost in Srinagar

Police said on Tuesday evening, the terrorists opened fire on the police Naka party in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to three policemen. They fled from the spot soon after the attack. The injured policemen were shifted to a hospital, where assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmed succumbed to injuries, the police added.
An assistant sub-inspector was killed and two other policemen were injured after terrorists attacked a check post in the Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area, officials said on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /ht photo)
An assistant sub-inspector was killed and two other policemen were injured after terrorists attacked a check post in the Srinagar’s Lal Bazar area, officials said on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /ht photo)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

NRHM fraud case: Accused’s death prima facie a murder, says CBI

Dr Sachan was the key accused in the fraud and also a key suspect in the murders of two chief medical officers (CMOs), Dr Vinod Kumar Arya and his successor Dr BP Singh, in a similar manner. Dr Arya was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vikas Nagar on October 27, 2010 while Dr BP Singh was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vijayant Khand, Gomti Nagar on April 2, 2011.
The case of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore fraud in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in Uttar Pradesh (between 2007 and 2012) has become murkier with the court of the special judicial magistrate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) terming the June 20, 2011 custodial death of deputy chief medical officer (family welfare) Dr YS Sachan murder and not suicide. (Agencies/Representative use)
The case of over 10,000 crore fraud in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in Uttar Pradesh (between 2007 and 2012) has become murkier with the court of the special judicial magistrate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) terming the June 20, 2011 custodial death of deputy chief medical officer (family welfare) Dr YS Sachan murder and not suicide. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByRohit K Singh and Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
india news

Mohammed Zubair’s interim bail extended in Sitapur case

The interim bail granted to journalist Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, in a case filed against him in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, has been extended till further orders by the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter again on September 7.
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair being produced in a Sitapur court. (ANI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair being produced in a Sitapur court. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi unveils Deogarh airport, hits out at ‘shortcut politics’

There is no substitute for hard work and “short-cut politics” will harm the country in the long run, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jharkhand on Tuesday, appealing to people to reject politics based on populist measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham, in Deoghar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham, in Deoghar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByVishal Kant, Ranchi
india news

Change of guard may pave way for CBI to pursue cases in Maharashtra

The change of guard in Maharashtra has come as a major relief for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which will soon be able to freely register corruption and fraud cases in the state again
According to the data shared by the government in Parliament in March, at 132, Maharashtra had the most requests pending for CBI probes. (Representational image)
According to the data shared by the government in Parliament in March, at 132, Maharashtra had the most requests pending for CBI probes. (Representational image)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 04:02 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
india news

YSRCP, TDP vie with each other to support Murmu

YSRCP announced support to Murmu much earlier and its general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy accompanied her while she filed her nomination on June 26. However, it was only on Monday that the TDP took a decision to support her candidature.
The YSRCP and TDP virtually competed with each other in extending support to National Democratic Alliance candidate for presidential election Droupadi Murmu who came to Vijayawada to seek the support of the parties. (HT)
The YSRCP and TDP virtually competed with each other in extending support to National Democratic Alliance candidate for presidential election Droupadi Murmu who came to Vijayawada to seek the support of the parties. (HT)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:22 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Sena to support Droupadi Murmu for President: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the presidential election slated for July 18
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his support for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced his support for NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByDhaval Kulkarni
india news

AIADMK slugfest continues: Don’t allow anyone else to use party accounts, OPS tells bank

Away from the action but still aiming to be connected is VK Sasikala who joined hands with her estranged brother V Dhivakaran’s political outfit who wants to support her to merge all factions and reclaim the AIADMK.
A day after elevation of Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as interim general secretary of AIADMK and O Panneerselvam (OPS) being expelled from the party, slugfest between the two former chief ministers continued on Tuesday. (ANI)
A day after elevation of Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as interim general secretary of AIADMK and O Panneerselvam (OPS) being expelled from the party, slugfest between the two former chief ministers continued on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
