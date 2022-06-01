Home / India News / BREAKING: Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine
BREAKING: Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine

Breaking news June 1, 2022:


Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
  • Jun 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST

    Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine to strike 'key targets'

    US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that US will provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine to strike 'key targets'.

  • Jun 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today.

Turkey rejects Indian wheat consignment

  • The development has caused concern among Indian traders as at least 1.5 million tonne of wheat are due to be exported.
Worker spreads wheat crop for drying at wholesale grain market in Chandigarh./File Photo(REUTERS)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
india news

AAP's Sanjay Singh files complaint against BJP leader for insulting tricolour

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Karnataka MLA KS Eshwarappa should be arrested for insulting the national flag.
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 06:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

india news

Singer KK dies: Postmortem to be conducted today in Kolkata

According to reports, KK felt uneasy during the live performance and went to backstage taking a break. The singer also complained about the glare of the lights. On his way to the hotel, he reportedly said he was feeling cold in the air conditioner of his car. 
Singer KK was declared brought dead when he was brought to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at around 10pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Study that tracked 25 vultures highlights their habitat threat

The vultures in the study, each of which were tagged with solar-powered GPS devices included 13 Indian vultures including two critically endangered red-headed vultures, 8 Himalayan Griffons and two Eurasian Griffons.
The GPS devices include 3D acceleration sensors and universal mobile telecommunication system (UMTS) and ultra-high resolution (UHR) antenna tracked through satellite transmission of data from the tags. (Photo: MP forest department)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar and Anupam Pateriya
india news

'Will always remember...': PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to singer KK

  • KK death news: Known as a versatile singer, KK had recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He is survived by his wife and son.
Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK died on Tuesday.

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Keep safe videos of Gyanvapi survey, court tells petitioners

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday directed four Hindu women to keep safe videos and photographs of a survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, a day after clips of the controversial exercise leaked despite the court’s orders on confidentiality.
Police personnel at Gyanvapi Mosque Complex. (ANI)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

2 terrorists shot dead in Pulwama encounter: Police

Two local Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were involved in killing of civilians, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.
Six terrorists have been killed in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir in separate operations in the last four days. (ANI file)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

No headway on LAC disengagement in India-China talks

The disengagement and de-escalation process between India and China has been deadlocked since the two sides pulled back frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in February last year and from Gogra in August 2021
There has been no forward movement on disengagement at key friction points such as Hot Springs and Depsang. (AP)

Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar and Sutirtho Patranobis, New Delhi/beijing
india news

IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra

The government announced the Shaurya Chakra for Group Captain Varun Singh on August 15, 2021 for exceptional courage and remarkable presence of mind in handling a rare mid-air emergency involving the Tejas light combat aircraft the previous year.
Group Captain Varun Singh's wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Rashtrapati Bhawan)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

ED quizzes Farooq Abdullah over J&K cricket body scam

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar was questioned for about three hours, an official said, declining to be named.
Farooq Abdullah was questioned in 2019 and 2020 as well in connection with the case. (PTI)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

SC refuses to cancel bail to Chhattisgarh’s former additional DGP

The state vehemently opposed bail to the suspended officer claiming that he had intimidated three witnesses in the case who had approached the state for protection.
Dismissing the state's plea as "totally unwarranted", the bench said, "As an ordinary citizen is entitled to his rights under the Constitution, equally, a high ranking officer cannot be denied the same right under the Constitution." (File photo)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

Monsoon rain to be 103% of LPA: IMD

A good monsoon is likely to ensure adequate sowing and a bountiful harvest -- cooling inflation, which, at the retail level in April at 7.9%, is at a eight-year high.
The monsoon made its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. (PTI)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:10 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
india news

Teacher killed in Kashmir: Oppn attacks Centre; LG promises action

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha vowed an “unforgettable response”.
Relatives and family members of teacher Rajni Bala mourn near her mortal remains, at their residence in Samba on Tuesday. (PTI)

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

Corruption was part of previous govts: PM Modi targets UPA in Shimla

The central government has taken several steps to create a transparent and sensitive system of governance and minimized the scope for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
A woman presents a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother to him during a road show in Shimla on Tuesday.

Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
