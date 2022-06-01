Live
BREAKING: Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine
Breaking news June 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine to strike 'key targets'
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that US will provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine to strike 'key targets'.
-
Jun 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today.
Topics
Turkey rejects Indian wheat consignment
- The development has caused concern among Indian traders as at least 1.5 million tonne of wheat are due to be exported.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:18 AM IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh files complaint against BJP leader for insulting tricolour
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Karnataka MLA KS Eshwarappa should be arrested for insulting the national flag.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 06:16 AM IST
BREAKING: Biden to provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine
Breaking news June 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Singer KK dies: Postmortem to be conducted today in Kolkata
According to reports, KK felt uneasy during the live performance and went to backstage taking a break. The singer also complained about the glare of the lights. On his way to the hotel, he reportedly said he was feeling cold in the air conditioner of his car.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Study that tracked 25 vultures highlights their habitat threat
The vultures in the study, each of which were tagged with solar-powered GPS devices included 13 Indian vultures including two critically endangered red-headed vultures, 8 Himalayan Griffons and two Eurasian Griffons.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:56 AM IST
'Will always remember...': PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to singer KK
- KK death news: Known as a versatile singer, KK had recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He is survived by his wife and son.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 04:03 AM IST
Keep safe videos of Gyanvapi survey, court tells petitioners
The Varanasi district court on Tuesday directed four Hindu women to keep safe videos and photographs of a survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, a day after clips of the controversial exercise leaked despite the court’s orders on confidentiality.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:44 AM IST
2 terrorists shot dead in Pulwama encounter: Police
Two local Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, who were involved in killing of civilians, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:40 AM IST
No headway on LAC disengagement in India-China talks
The disengagement and de-escalation process between India and China has been deadlocked since the two sides pulled back frontline troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in February last year and from Gogra in August 2021
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST
, New Delhi/beijingRezaul H Laskar and Sutirtho Patranobis
IAF officer killed in CDS chopper crash gets Shaurya Chakra
The government announced the Shaurya Chakra for Group Captain Varun Singh on August 15, 2021 for exceptional courage and remarkable presence of mind in handling a rare mid-air emergency involving the Tejas light combat aircraft the previous year.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ED quizzes Farooq Abdullah over J&K cricket body scam
The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar was questioned for about three hours, an official said, declining to be named.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:09 AM IST
SC refuses to cancel bail to Chhattisgarh’s former additional DGP
The state vehemently opposed bail to the suspended officer claiming that he had intimidated three witnesses in the case who had approached the state for protection.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:58 AM IST
, New DelhiAbraham Thomas
Monsoon rain to be 103% of LPA: IMD
A good monsoon is likely to ensure adequate sowing and a bountiful harvest -- cooling inflation, which, at the retail level in April at 7.9%, is at a eight-year high.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:10 AM IST
, New DelhiJayashree Nandi
Teacher killed in Kashmir: Oppn attacks Centre; LG promises action
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha vowed an “unforgettable response”.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Corruption was part of previous govts: PM Modi targets UPA in Shimla
The central government has taken several steps to create a transparent and sensitive system of governance and minimized the scope for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 06:03 AM IST